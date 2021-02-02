HDTV Supply Announces a WolfPack 4K 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switch with Apps & WEB GUI

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, one of the nation’s top Internet providers of consumer electronics devices, announced today that they have added a 4K 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switch to their WolfPack family of HDMI Matrix products.

HDTV Supply’s WolfPack 4K/30 16×16 HDMI Switcher routes HDMI high-definition audio & video from any of 16-HDMI sources to any of 16 displays over HDMI cables. Because it is a matrix switcher, it allows any input to be routed to any output; or the same input to be routed to all outputs, or any combination.

The 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switch features include:

  • 4K 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switcher
  • 4K 30 with HDMI 1.4 & HDCP 1.4
  • Apps, WEB GUI, Remote & Software Control
  • 8-Output & 15 Internal EDIDs
  • The Chassis Height is only 1.5″ (1U)
  • EDID Management on the WEB GUI
  • Renaming of Inputs & Outputs
  • iOS/Android APP control
  • No fan, completely silent operation
  • 10-Configuration Scene Saving Settings
  • Supports 23-EDIDs with 8-output EDIDs & 15 internal EDID’s
  • Supports LPCM 7.1CH, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital and DTS-HD Master Audio
  • 2-RS232/TCPIP Ports for Custom Control
  • Optional Crestron, Elan & Control4 Drivers

This WolfPack 4K 16×16 HDMI Switcher can be used in Sports Bars, Restaurants, Casinos, Gentleman’s Clubs, Bowling Alleys, Fitness Centers, Malls, Places of Worship, Data Centers, Gaming Rooms, Nail Salons, County Clubs, Factories, Conference Rooms, Schools, Home Theaters & many other installations requiring HDMI matrix switching.

The WolfPack 16×16 HDMI Switcher is available for immediate shipment at https://www.hdtvsupply.com/16×16-hdmi-matrix-routing-switcher.html

For further information contact:
Press Relations
HDTV Supply, Inc.
TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)
WEB: www.HDTVSupply.com
NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html
EMAIL: support[at]hdtvsupply.com

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 13,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications. For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com

