Rolling Stock Market Segmentation, Industry Participants & Competitive Analysis Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Rolling Stock Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Rolling Stock Market size is expected to reach USD 75.12 billion by 2025. Rolling stock is the wheeled vehicles that are used on a railway. It is commonly used for transportation of passengers as well as goods such as conventional fuels, agricultural products, heavy machinery and construction materials. It has facilitated easy transportation with some benefits such as reliability, cost-effectiveness and comfort.

Key Players:

CRRC Corporation Limited

Bombardier Transportation

Trinity Rail Group, LLC

Alstom Transport

GE Transportation

Siemens Mobility

Stadler Rail AG

Hitachi Rail Systems

The Greenbrier Co.

Hyundai Rotem

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/rolling-stock-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The factors that play an important role in the growth of market include increasing demand, growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, growing demand for public transport, increasing need for energy-efficient transport, rising demand for rail vehicles such as local trains, trams & passenger rails, technological advancement and stringent government rules & regulations. The other factors include improvement of rail tracks, enhancements to the existing rail management systems, building new lanes, technological development of rail control and signaling services.

Moreover, growing rail supply market in the rail infrastructure projects and governments are heavily investing in the rail infrastructure projects like signaling, electrifying of tracks & urban transit systems in developing countries are major factors driving the growth of market in the next couple of years. However, high installation and maintenance cost of rolling stock is negatively impacting the growth of rolling stock industry.

Product Outlook:

Locomotive

Rapid Transit Vehicle

Wagon

In rolling stock, some locomotive technologies are used such as conventional locomotive, turbocharge locomotive, maglev, and others. The “turbocharge locomotive” segment is projected to grow at the higher CAGR in the coming years. Numerous companies are implementing turbocharger technology in locomotives used for public transport. Rolling stock could be explored by product such as rapid transit vehicle, locomotive, wagon, subway/metro vehicle, passenger coach, light rail/ tram car, and others. The “rapid transit vehicle” segment is anticipated to witness strong growth in the next couple of years owing to high speed and enhanced comfort offered by these vehicles. Moreover, increasing demand for magnetic levitation trains and automated trains for public transportation is expected to boost the market growth in the next couple of years.

Train types such as rail freight and passenger rail could be explored in rolling stock industry. The demand for passenger rails is constantly increasing globally. Moreover, passenger rails are mass transit systems and more cost-effective than roadways. Metros, trams and high-speed trains are the most preferred passenger rails due to their faster transportation service.

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the higher CAGR in the upcoming period owing to the increasing adoption of rail vehicles for transporting goods and passengers. Also, the growing investments in electric and metro trains in developing countries such as India, Taiwan and China which fuels the growth of market in this region. Middle East & Africa (MEA) is expected to be the fastest growing region in the years to come due to the rising applications of rolling stock in the oil & gas and mining industries for transportation of goods.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark