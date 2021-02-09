Reliance Nissan Announces All-New And Exciting Inventories for 2021

Alvin, Houston, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — Nissan is bringing new features in 2021. In November, Reliance Nissan brought in new arrivals; the 2021 Altima, Maxima, Sentra, Versa four-door vehicles, two utility vehicles, the NV Cargo, and the NV Passenger Van.

For the model year of 2021, the Altima SR-grade will be replaced by the SV-grade, bringing the SC, SV, SR, SL, and Platinum lineup orders to match other 2021 Nissan sedans. The 2021 Maxima is available in three models, the Maxima SV, SR, and Platinum, each equipped with a 300-horsepower 3.5-liter VQ series V6 engine and an impressive Xtronic transmission. The spectacular Nissan Sentra, completely redesigned in and out just over a year ago, represents a breakthrough in Nissan’s popular compact sedan.

The 2021 Nissan Versa is offered in three models: S (5-speed manual transmission or Xtronic), SV (Xtronic), and Sporty SR (Xtronic). Like other 2021 Nissan SR models, the Versa SR will add an extra touch of sportiness, including 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, LED headlights, fog lights, and more.

The new 2021 Nissan NV Cargo Van offers the only high-roof roof model in this segment with a bodyweight body-on-frame construction. Thanks to the long, wide loading floor, square wheel arches, and almost vertical sidewalls, it still offers exceptional usefulness space for two 40 x 48-inch pallets, 10-foot piping, or 4 x 8-foot drywall sheets.

The 2021 Nissan NV3500 HD passenger van with four rows and 12 passengers is ideal for personal use and the vehicle fleet. The 2021 Nissan Titan’s aggressive design is characterized by exterior and interior styling, including PRO 4X and premium platinum reserve grade into the trim surfaces. The all-new 2021 Rogue features dozens of new Nissan technologies, including the powerful 2.5-liter DOHC 4-cylinder engine and ProPILOT Assist with Electronic Shifter to the new Vehicle Motion Control System Navi-Link1 to help you navigate map data.

The 2021 Rogue also includes a new platinum class (in addition to the S, SV, and SL classes), which features semi-aniline leather quilted seats, a 12.3-inch digital dashboard gauge, ahead of display and heated rear seats, and wireless features. Charging for smartphones, Bose Premium Audio System, Nissan Door-to-Door Navigation, Wireless Apple CarPlay, and more are also standard in the vehicle.

The new Nissan Ariya is an electric crossover SUV that allows customers to drive 300 miles per charge (Nissan’s initial estimate of the 2WD long-range model), maximizing driving pleasure, confidence, comfort, and connectivity. The 2021 GT-R Premium’s best performance is a twin-turbo VR38 DETT 3.8-liter V6 engine that generates 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft torque. The titanium exhaust system is standard.

With this fantastic lineup, Reliance Nissan offers the car that suits your lifestyle.