ELISpot And Fluorospot Assay Market Growth Forecast for 2024

The global ELISpot and fluorospot assay market size is expected to reach USD 449.97 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is rising due to increasing incidences of chronic and infectious diseases, growing drug discovery activities, and expanding applications in research and diagnostics. These assays are particularly valuable in understanding immune responses, especially in the context of cancer.

ELISpot and Fluorospot assays are crucial for cancer research. They detect tumor-reactive T-cells, map epitopes, identify antigens, and monitor vaccine responses. These assays are particularly useful for studying cancers linked to HPV and HBV, such as HCC and cervical cancer. Tumor-specific vaccines are often tested using these assays, as demonstrated with the HPV vaccine. ELISpot helps researchers develop new treatments for metastatic cervical cancer by assessing T-cell responses and developing immunotherapy strategies using dendritic cells or virus-vectored vaccines.

ELISpot and Fluorospot assays are versatile tools with growing applications. They evaluate high-dose IL-2 treatment for melanoma and renal cell carcinoma and are crucial for cancer research driven by rising cancer cases. Beyond cancer, these assays assess drug effects on the immune system and are vital for vaccine development. The ELISpot test is widely used in clinical trials, as numerous global studies demonstrate. Market players are developing advanced ELISpot and Fluorospot assay-based solutions, such as Revvity’s FDA-approved T-SPOT test for latent TB screening.

ELISpot And Fluorospot Assay Market Report Highlights:

  • Based on product, the assay kits segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 49.34%. ELISpot assays are highly sensitive tools for measuring immune responses at the single-cell level. They use sandwich immuno-enzyme technology to detect and quantify secretory products, making them valuable in fields like transplantation, T-cell regulation, vaccine development, and more
  • The diagnostic application segment held the largest market share of 65.94% in 2023. ELISpot and Fluorospot assays are highly sensitive tools for diagnosing infectious diseases and autoimmune conditions. The growing fields of immunology and oncology are driving demand for these assays
  • Hospitals and clinical labs end use segment held the largest revenue share of 46.31% in 2023 due to its advanced healthcare and R&D. The T-SPOT.TB test, an IGRA, is widely used for TB diagnosis in the U.S. Its accuracy and ease of use have contributed to its growing adoption, replacing the tuberculin skin test in many cases
  • North America dominated the global market with a revenue share of 52.50% in 2023 due to its advanced healthcare and R&D. The T-SPOT.TB test, an IGRA, is widely used for TB diagnosis in the U.S. Its accuracy and ease of use have contributed to its growing adoption, replacing the tuberculin skin test in many cases

 

ELISpot And Fluorospot Assay Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ELISpot and fluorospot assay market based on product, application, end use, and region:

ELISpot And Fluorospot Assay Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Assay Kits
  • Analyzers
  • Ancillary Products

ELISpot And Fluorospot Assay Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Research Applications
    • Vaccine Development
    • Clinical Trials
    • Cancer Research
  • Diagnostics Applications
    • Infectious Disease
    • Cancer
    • Autoimmune Disease
    • Allergy and Organ Transplantations

ELISpot And Fluorospot Assay End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Hospital and Clinical Labs
  • Academic and Research Institutes
  • Biopharmaceutical Company

ELISpot And Fluorospot Assay Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Denmark
    • Sweden
    • Norway
  • Asia Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Thailand
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
  • MEA
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Kuwait

 

List of Key Players in the ELISpot And Fluorospot Assay Market

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • U-Cytech Biosciences
  • Cellular Technologies Limited
  • Mabtech AB
  • Abcam
  • Autoimmun Diagnostika GmbH
  • Lophius Biosciences GmbH
  • Bio-Connect B.V.
  • Oxford Immunotec
  • Bio-Techne Corporation

 

