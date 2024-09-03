ELISpot And Fluorospot Assay Market Growth Forecast for 2024

The global ELISpot and fluorospot assay market size is expected to reach USD 449.97 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is rising due to increasing incidences of chronic and infectious diseases, growing drug discovery activities, and expanding applications in research and diagnostics. These assays are particularly valuable in understanding immune responses, especially in the context of cancer.

ELISpot and Fluorospot assays are crucial for cancer research. They detect tumor-reactive T-cells, map epitopes, identify antigens, and monitor vaccine responses. These assays are particularly useful for studying cancers linked to HPV and HBV, such as HCC and cervical cancer. Tumor-specific vaccines are often tested using these assays, as demonstrated with the HPV vaccine. ELISpot helps researchers develop new treatments for metastatic cervical cancer by assessing T-cell responses and developing immunotherapy strategies using dendritic cells or virus-vectored vaccines.

ELISpot and Fluorospot assays are versatile tools with growing applications. They evaluate high-dose IL-2 treatment for melanoma and renal cell carcinoma and are crucial for cancer research driven by rising cancer cases. Beyond cancer, these assays assess drug effects on the immune system and are vital for vaccine development. The ELISpot test is widely used in clinical trials, as numerous global studies demonstrate. Market players are developing advanced ELISpot and Fluorospot assay-based solutions, such as Revvity’s FDA-approved T-SPOT test for latent TB screening.

ELISpot And Fluorospot Assay Market Report Highlights:

Based on product, the assay kits segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 49.34%. ELISpot assays are highly sensitive tools for measuring immune responses at the single-cell level. They use sandwich immuno-enzyme technology to detect and quantify secretory products, making them valuable in fields like transplantation, T-cell regulation, vaccine development, and more

The diagnostic application segment held the largest market share of 65.94% in 2023. ELISpot and Fluorospot assays are highly sensitive tools for diagnosing infectious diseases and autoimmune conditions. The growing fields of immunology and oncology are driving demand for these assays

Hospitals and clinical labs end use segment held the largest revenue share of 46.31% in 2023 due to its advanced healthcare and R&D. The T-SPOT.TB test, an IGRA, is widely used for TB diagnosis in the U.S. Its accuracy and ease of use have contributed to its growing adoption, replacing the tuberculin skin test in many cases

North America dominated the global market with a revenue share of 52.50% in 2023 due to its advanced healthcare and R&D. The T-SPOT.TB test, an IGRA, is widely used for TB diagnosis in the U.S. Its accuracy and ease of use have contributed to its growing adoption, replacing the tuberculin skin test in many cases

ELISpot And Fluorospot Assay Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ELISpot and fluorospot assay market based on product, application, end use, and region:

ELISpot And Fluorospot Assay Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Assay Kits

Analyzers

Ancillary Products

ELISpot And Fluorospot Assay Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Research Applications Vaccine Development Clinical Trials Cancer Research

Diagnostics Applications Infectious Disease Cancer Autoimmune Disease Allergy and Organ Transplantations



ELISpot And Fluorospot Assay End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospital and Clinical Labs

Academic and Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Company

ELISpot And Fluorospot Assay Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



