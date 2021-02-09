Mobile Asphalt Plant Market Insights, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Rockville, United States, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Introduction to Mobile Asphalt Plant Market

Manufacturers are developing asphalt mobile plants to fulfil the growing need of advanced technology and cost-effectiveness. Mobile asphalt plant works with higher efficiency, offers commendable flexibility and exhibits more production capacity in comparison to stationary asphalt plants. Mobile asphalt plants are highly convenient as they become ready-to-use instantly due to prewiring of the chassis which enables the plant to easily and quickly shift to different construction sites.

Asphalt is primarily used in the construction of roads to create asphalt concrete. With the growing urbanization, the number of roads and highways are also increasing, mounting construction across the globe, which is likely to upsurge the demand for construction machines, in turn fueling the demand for mobile asphalt plant.

The main investors in the asphalt mobile plant market like Asphalt Drum Mixers are increasingly focusing on the development of a compact, single-drum counter flow technology, which can process reclaimed asphalt pavement in excess.

Crammed with benefits, Demand for Mobile Asphalt Plant likely to Climb

Mobile asphalt plant offers many benefits to builders, engineers, contractors, and other end-users etc. like enhanced production capacity, better efficiency, and super flexibility with elevated protection from chemical attack, etc. The working of mobile asphalt plant is superior to stationary asphalt plants. Asphalt is also used as bituminous waterproofing product, including production of roofing felt.

Growing number of engineers and builders are using asphalt to alleviate traffic noise, as it is more efficient for lowering noises than using wall barriers. Porous asphalt is highly useful in making water saving pavements, which allows the draining of storm water into a catchment area beneath the surface. This material is best used for building roads in parking lots.

Epoxy asphalt is highly used in the construction of roads in airports owing to the compounds ability to stay stable at hot temperatures. Crammed with so many benefits, demand for asphalt production is growing, further triggering the demand for highly convenient mobile asphalt plants.

Mobile asphalt plants can be moved anywhere, anytime as they are attached to the rear of a truck. The time needed to setup such plants is very less due to prewiring of the chassis which enables easy movement of the plant to a different location. The global market of mobile asphalt plant is projected to grow owing to its numerous beneficiary factors.

Main Drivers of Mobile Asphalt Plant Market

Improving quality of construction in developing countries likely to drive mobile asphalt plant market

The quality of construction is improving and increasing in the developing countries. Government in these countries are increasingly spending on construction sector, which could drive the demand for mobile asphalt plant, thereby considerably adding to the growth of global mobile asphalt market. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the national highway network in India is likely to cover 50,000 kilometers by next year. The sector has climbed by 20 per cent year-on-year in 2017-18.

Growing Urbanization Anticipate growth in mobile asphalt plant market

Different parts of the world are witnessing growing urbanization, resulting into mounting demand for enhanced connectivity, which in turn could drive the demand for mobile asphalt plant. According to UN, more than half of the world’s population is living in urban areas, a proportion that is projected to reach to 66 per cent by 2050. The growing trend of smart cities is resulting into numerous repair and maintenance projects, thereby could creating greater opportunities for the manufacturers in mobile asphalt plant market.

Mobile Asphalt Plants are highly convenient to operate

Mobile asphalt plant has a modular design and structure, due to which engineers can easily assemble it and dismantle the units for effortless transportation. The ease it offers could increase the demand for mobile asphalt plant, driving the asphalt plant market.

Lack of skilled workers and dicey pricing of building material may hamper asphalt plant market Shortage of labor and lack of skilled workers together with the constantly fluctuating price chart of construction material in some parts of the world is badly impacting the construction industry, which could further emerge as a major challenge for the manufacturers of mobile asphalt plants.

Segmentation of Asphalt Plant Market

Mobile asphalt plant market can be bifurcated based on region and capacity type. By capacity type the segmentation can be done as 40-60 TPH; 60-90 TPH; 90-120 TPH; and above 120 TPH.

Key Players in Mobile Asphalt Plant Market

There are many players operating in mobile asphalt plant market, including Marini India Pvt Ltd.; South Machinery; Atlas Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Gongyi Santai Machinery Co., Ltd; Santai Plants; and Parker Plant Limited etc.

