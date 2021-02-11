Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Manufacturing Cost Structure | SWOT Analysis | Prominent Players Snapshot

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market is expected to reach USD 90.18 billion by 2025. Controlled drug delivery system is a system that carries the drug at a programmed rate, for systemically or locally, for a definite period. Controlled release drug delivery employs drug-encapsulating devices from that therapeutic agent might be released at measured rates for long periods, extending from days to months.

Key Players:

Depomed, Inc.

Coating Place, Inc.

Corium International, Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Alkermes plc

Pfizer, Inc.

Orbis Biosciences, Inc.

Capsugel

Growth Drivers:

These systems offer many benefits over traditional methods of drug delivery, comprises increased patient comfort and compliance, tailoring of drug release rates, and protection of fragile drugs. The controlled release drug delivery market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.8% over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Highly enhanced technology used includes Targeted Delivery, Wurster Technique, Transdermal, Coacervation, Implants, Micro Encapsulation, and others that could be explored in controlled release drug delivery market in the future period. Targeted delivery sector accounted for the largest market share of controlled release drug delivery and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. However, micro encapsulation sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years.

Technology Outlook:

Wurster Technique

Coacervation

Microencapsulation

Implants

Transdermal

Targeted Delivery

Application Outlook:

Metered Dose Inhalers

Injectable

Transdermal and Ocular Patches

Infusion Pumps

Oral Controlled-Drug Delivery Systems

Drug Eluting Stents

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share of controlled release drug delivery in terms of revenue and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be rising demand for these systems, government initiative for expansion of precise release drug delivery, presence of key manufacturers in the region, and rising investments in research and development sector. Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise, rising expansion in pharmaceutical industry, growing research and development sectors, high investment from multinational industries, and growing market opportunities in the region.

