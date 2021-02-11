Vacuum Cleaner Market Share, Trends & Future Scope to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Feb 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global vacuum cleaner market size is projected to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2025 and expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025. Rapidly changing lifestyles among millennials and rising demand for smart devices are the major factors which are expected to drive the demand for technologically advanced cleaning equipment. In addition, the emergence of new technology such as IoT enabled devices is another factor to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Manual cleaning is a convectional form to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in commercial and residential places. However, the demand for vacuum cleaner is increasing in commercial and residential places not only for cleaning but also to ensure germ-free living. Several government initiatives to maintain cleanliness and hygiene are playing an important role to propel the market growth. For instance, in India, government initiatives such as ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan’, sweepers and automatic vacuum cleaners are playing a major role to maintain public health at commercial places.

Factors such as robust distribution channel, availability of advanced featured electric suction sweeper and rising awareness about cleanliness and hygiene among people are fuelling the vacuum cleaner market growth. The introduction of canister vacuum cleaner along with the HEPA filter which is able to clean the smallest dirt and dust particles and reduces the risk of pulmonary side effects like asthma and allergies is anticipated to open new avenues for market growth in the next few years.

Constant technological development has resulted in developing cordless, intelligent, and energy-efficient cleaning equipment. The introduction of advanced robotic cleaning machines that are equipped with an automatic charging function is projected to have a positive impact on market growth. In addition, the emergence of smart vacuum cleaner along with voice assistance system and collision avoidance system that supports Amazon Alexa and Google Home is another key factor projected to propel the vacuum cleaners market growth during the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In vacuum cleaner, canisters associated with several features and advantages like bag less dirt cup, and micro particle filter along with HEPA 12 filter held the largest market share, in 2018.

The online distribution channel is projected to grow with fastest CAGR of more than 9.0% over the forecast period. This growth is characterized by rising popularity of e-commerce portals and advertisement over social media platforms.

The residential segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR due to the emergence of cordless, lightweight and compact cleaning equipment.

North America is projected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Growing adoption of vacuum cleaner in restaurants, hospitals, and hotels for cleaning purpose is major factor to drive the regional market growth.

Impact of COVID-19

Citizens and communities across several countries are engaged in reducing spread of coronavirus, thereby there are a host of challenges to keep world safe and hygienic. In this pandemic situation, essential businesses and institutions have to remain in operations. Hence, cleaning professionals are engaged in sanitizing hospitals, disinfecting warehouses and cleaning store aisles where vacuum cleaner plays an important role to maintain hygiene. In addition, growing awareness regarding cleanness and maintaining hygiene among people during this situation is expected to drive the market growth. Therefore, several market players are striving to come up with technologically advanced vacuum cleaner which is projected to propel the product demand in COVID-19 outbreak.

Global Vacuum Cleaner Market: Key Players

Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG, Haier Group Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nilfisk Group, iRobot Corporation and Bissell

