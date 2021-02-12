Fifth Wheel Trailer Trends, Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2027

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Fifth wheel trailers have gained increased popularity as spacious recreational vehicles (RVs), complemented by their high ceilings, split-level design, and greater number of slide-out rooms. Despite been frowned upon on their size after their initial introduction to the market, fifth wheel trailers have gained widespread acceptance worldwide among consumers as well as for commercial purposes. Easy handling and enhanced comfort offered by fifth wheel trailers are key aspects that have driven their demand and sales across the globe.

Fifth wheel trailer sales continue to witness impact of varying prices in tandem with the customization requirements of end-users. Increased flexibility, along with the provision of a luxurious rig offers fifth wheel trailers with bi-level options, thereby driving their demand across the globe. Sensing varied requirements of end-users, manufacturers have introduced a wide range of fifth wheel trailer variants, which include hybrid travel trailer, tent camping trailer, and truck camper.

Leading manufacturers of fifth wheel trailer have been focusing on efficient equilibrium of weight of these vehicles with towing capacities of trucks. Development of the lightweight fifth wheel trailers, that offer increased fuel efficiency, have also been one of the key developmental focus areas of leading fifth wheel trailer manufacturers.

Growing Popularity for Camping and Traveling to Unleash Growth Opportunities in Asia and Europe

Leading fifth wheel trailer manufacturers such as Keystone Montana, Jayco Eagle, and Heartland Bighorns are focusing on designing innovative and intelligent fifth wheel trailers to offer an enhanced experience. According to the International Trade Association, Canada and Australia are likely to remain the largest markets for recreational vehicles and will offer lucrative growth opportunities to the key companies.

This pandemic circumstance has closed down numerous creation lines inferable from the exchange limitations and shut borders, making a deficiency in required parts and restricting the dispersion of provisions. Distinctive authorized measures including the end of workspaces and excusal of brief timeframe workers have made a downturn in the development pace of the car business.

Economic growth worldwide is pushing the automotive and transport industry to new heights. The new-age consumer is willfully spending on technology-laden luxury vehicles that include hybrid and electric vehicles. Consumers today expect a near-flying experience from their vehicles while driving at high speeds on freeways and highways. The interiors of automobiles are not compromised either. Consumers today look for vehicles to be replete with tech gadgets such as hi-tech navigation systems, IoT-enabled parking sensors, high speed Internet connectivity, automatic lights, windscreen wipers, and infotainment systems before they make an automobile purchase

In addition to Australia and Canada, fifth wheel trailers will continue to gain popularity in Asia and Europe. Government in China is taking initiatives to develop recreational vehicles and campgrounds for promoting travel and tourism, which has opened various growth avenues for leading players. In addition, increasing number of campgrounds in Korea, Italy, and New Zealand have continued to attract travelers and tourists from various parts of the world. Growing popularity of camping in these countries has created significant growth opportunities for the leading producers and manufacturers.

Re-innovating Functionality, Quality, Design: Manufacturers to Focus on Offering a Technologically Immersive Experience

Diverse applications of the fifth wheel trailers have led manufacturers to develop application-specific trailers. As fifth wheel trailers witness significant demand for disaster management and addressing urgent healthcare requirements, leading manufacturers such as Grand Design and Keystone Monata are focusing on re-innovating the functionality, design, and quality as per the requirements of end-use industries. For instance, Grand Design has recently launched a range of innovative vehicles such as Reflection 150 series. This fifth wheel trailer offers towable features with spacious interiors and luxury features for customers.

In addition, major manufacturers are focusing on integrating secure and keyless locking systems in the fifth wheel trailers to offer convenience to the customers. For example, RVLock & Co. LLC has developed a range of keyless handles that are equipped with a keypad and wireless lock and unlock system. These advanced keyless access solutions can conveniently be installed in various trailers. Leading companies are incorporating novel and innovative solutions in the fifth wheel trailer to sustain their lead in the competitive market.

Global Approach: Online Rental Service Channels to Broaden Lucrative Growth Avenues

In order to expand their customer base, major companies are focusing on collaborating with the online rental service providers. Advances in technology and rapid adoption of smartphones among customers has created lucrative growth opportunities for the major firms. As customers prefer booking through smartphones and spending on quick vehicle rental services through online portals and applications, leading companies are concentrating on offering their services on these e-commerce channels.

Major companies are focusing on offering per hour and distance rental services at reasonable prices to the customers. Rentcentric.com, Mcrent.eu, Campanda.com, and Outdoorsy.com are some of the popular online portals providing quick and on-demand rental services. To offer convenience to the customers, the companies are also offering them lucrative deals and packages specifically for comfortable journey while traveling. For instance, Mcrent.eu offers rental services across Europe and also offers travel protection services at different stations. In addition, these rental service portals offer lucrative deals in different seasons. Through offering lucrative deals, leading companies are focusing on increasing their customer loyalty and attracting new ones.

