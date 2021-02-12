Camping Equipment Market Key Players Outlook, Latest Trends and Forecast up to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Growing individual participation in numerous outdoor recreational activities backed by the rapidly changing lifestyle, and accelerating clubs and associations that support camping, are driving the sales of camping equipment globally.

Individuals are increasingly spending their time and money on outdoor leisure and adventurous activities. With a growing number of individuals seeking relaxing and peaceful outings during free time and on weekends, the trend of outdoor recreational activities is likely to grow in the forthcoming years.

Camping equipment vendors are embracing advanced technology to offer compact, lightweight, easy to carry, supreme quality offerings that ensure higher safety and comfort level. They are focusing on developing climate-proof camping equipment, such as waterproof tents to keep camp inhabitants safe during extreme weather conditions.

Burgeoning environment concerns coupled with rising awareness about the importance of nature preservation has necessitated the development of eco-friendly camping equipment. Many camping equipment vendors are introducing eco-friendly equipment to expand their product line. They are substituting high costing raw material with eco-friendly variants to gain an extra edge in the highly competitive camping equipment market.

Growing penetration of a wide selection of budget-friendly recreational vehicles is impeding the growth in the camping equipment market. Furthermore, the growing popularity of glamping, a style of camping with all luxury amenities is making growth challenging for vendors in the camping equipment market.

Introduction to Camping Equipment Market

Nowadays, more and more people are expressing interest in camping in all of its forms – from back-country to adventure camping and, of course, glamping. The growing number of people taking interest in sports and adventure expeditions worldwide is likely to drive the camping equipment market. The present generations are spending on adventure trips in forests, mountains, and other terrains. As camp goers visit areas where nobody lives, it has become essential for them to setup proper camps. Thus, surge in the travel and tourism industry is likely to grow the demand of camping equipment, driving the camping equipment market.

Travel agencies have been taking initiatives to promote camping in different terrains, which will further increase the demand of camping equipment, driving the camping equipment market.

Camping is an outdoor activity which includes night stay in tents away into woods or on mountains, thus needs proper arrangements. To be precise, camping is all about spending time in the lap of nature. It is a physical activity that can be luxurious as well as a planned with fully equipped accommodation.

Camping requires many equipment, including first aid boxes, bags, ropes, tent material, knives, etc. Some of the equipment are easily available at homes, but many travelers choose to carry only the equipment customized for camping.

Key Drivers of Camping Equipment Market

Factors & Challenges

Growth of travel and tourism industry will proliferate camping equipment market

According to IBEF, travel and tourism sector’s contribution to India’s GDP is likely to climb from Rs 15.24 trillion (US$ 234.03 billion) last year to Rs 32.05 trillion in 2028. Total employment in the sector is like to surge to 52.3 million jobs by 2028.

Growing Awareness drives could grow camping equipment market

Awareness derives on a wide range of issues have become quite common in this world. The awareness drives need proper arrangements, which are done using camping material. For example, a blood donation camp needs proper tent-cloth, poles, and other equipment. The growing number of drives are likely to drive the camping equipment market.

Camping is cheapest holiday option

Holidays are good to spend some time away from the hustle and bustle of life, and the tight schedules, but are usually quite pricey as you need to spend huge bucks on flights, accommodation, and food. On the other hand, camping makes the most cost-effective holiday option. It’s difficult to avoid the call of the woods and the wild when the days grow longer and warmer. You get to spend quality time with your friends and family in the lap of nature. Camping equipment is all you need to make the most of your camping activity.

Changing lifestyles are making camping common

The present generation believes in making instant plans and trips. They prefer to go on long drives and road trips, for which they need to carry proper camping equipment, just in case they need to stop by mountains to spend a night or want to wake up by riverside.

Camping is healthy activity

Camping is crammed with many health and mental benefits, as the outdoor physical activity encourages you to spend time in a peaceful area, reducing your stress level; bring you close to nature giving you fresher air to breath; and unplug you from the gadgets, leaving you in a healthier and calmer state.

The growing number of benefits associated with camping are promoting the practice, which is further likely to grow the camping equipment market.

Expensive Camping Equipment

Most of the camping equipment which is solely designed for the leisure activity is costly and put a heavy toll on the pocket. High performance camping gear is highly expensive, and could make the growth of camping equipment market sluggish.

Key Brands in Camping Equipment Market

Many brands are supplying camping equipment worldwide, and are highly active in the camping equipment market. Some of the leading brands are Western Mountaineering, Arc’teryx, Black Diamond, Exped, Garmont, Hilleberg, Icebreaker, MSR, Marmot, Mammut, Osprey, Darn Tough, and Western Mountaineering, etc.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report Elaborated scenario of the parent market Transformations in the market dynamics Detailed segmentation of the target market Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume Latest industry developments and trends Competition landscape Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis Unbiased analysis on performance of the market Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

