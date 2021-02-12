Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market : growing demand for IT solutions such as mhealth, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring

Pune, India, 2021-Feb-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities in estimating the size of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the adoption of different technologies and their regional adoption trends. Industry experts further validated the data obtained through secondary research through primary research.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

Market growth can be attributed to the growing need to curtail escalating healthcare costs, shift from inpatient to outpatient surgical procedures, and growing demand for IT solutions such as mhealth, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring for better management. However, high deployment costs and reluctance among end users to adopt new methods are expected to restrain the overall market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

[176 Pages Report] The Ambulatory surgical centers market is projected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2025 from 2.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period.

By-products and services, the clinical solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory surgical centers market in 2019

Based on products and services, the Ambulatory surgical centers market is segmented into clinical solutions, non-clinical solutions, and HCIT outsourcing services. In 2019, the clinical solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory surgical centers market. The need to control the increasing healthcare costs and improve the efficiency of healthcare services by reducing medical errors are a major driver that propels the demand for healthcare provider solutions.

By components, the services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019

Based on components, the Ambulatory surgical centers market is segmented into services, software, and hardware. The services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This is due to the introduction of complex software, the need for integration and interoperability of software, the growing demand for consulting and outsourcing of various healthcare processes such as revenue cycle management, EHR management, and fraud detection.

North America will continue to dominate the Ambulatory surgical centers market during the forecast period

North America accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory surgical centers market, followed by Europe. The large share of this region can be attributed to the high adoption of Ambulatory surgical centers for reducing the soaring healthcare costs, increasing volume of surgical procedures performed, and the presence of significant market players, such as Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US).

Key Market Players

Cerner Corporation (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), athenahealth, Inc. (US), Optum (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH) (US), eClinicalWorks (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), Advanced Data Systems Corporation (US), NextGen Healthcare (US), CureMD (US), HST Pathways (US), and Surgical Information Systems (US).