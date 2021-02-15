Sports Composites Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2027

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Sports Composites Market size is estimated to be worth USD 5.74 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to witness a substantial growth with a CAGR of 6.46% due to the rising demand for high-performance items for producing rigid and lightweight sporting goods.

The increasing replacement of conventional steel with light-weight carbon fiber in sports clubs like golf clubs owing to higher commuting distance is likely to augment market growth from 2016 to 2027. Moreover, growing investment by players for the manufacturing of durable composites in producing sports equipment is anticipated to stimulate growth.

Carbon fiber is anticipated to observe the fastest growth by 2027 owing to its higher adoption for producing sports goods like rackets and hockey sticks. Advanced properties like impact absorption, weight reduction, durability and high tensile strength of the equipment provided by these materials are expected to boost demand in the near future.

Epoxy-based composites are likely to observe the fastest growth in the resin segment due to the high resistant characteristics which ensure its incorporation in snowboards and rackets manufacturing. These resins are extensively used with carbon fiber for producing bicycles, rackets and skis parts.

Sports Composites Resin Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyamide

Polypropylene

Others

Sports Composites Material Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Carbon

Glass

Others

Sports Composites Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Golf Clubs

Hockey Sticks

Rackets

Bicycle

Skis and Snowboards

Others

Major players include Jarden Composites, Aldila Inc., ProKennex, Amer Sports, Rossignol, Topkey Corporation, and Fischer Sports GmbH. Few raw material distributors include Toray Industries Inc., Hexion Inc.,SGL Group., and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.

Sports Composites Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

