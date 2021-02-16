Bruneau & Co.’s Online Auction, Feb. 25, Boasts Paintings, Decorative Arts, Furniture, Jewelry, Silver, Asian Arts, more

Cranston, RI, 2021-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — An online-only Fine Art & Antique auction that’s loaded with 345 lots of paintings, decorative arts, fine furniture, jewelry, silver, Asian arts and collectibles, pulled from prominent estates and collections all across New England, is scheduled for Thursday, February 25th, by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers. The auction has a start time of 6 pm Eastern time.

“This auction certainly offers a good mix for the eclectic collector,” said Kevin Bruneau, the president of Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers. “From mid-century modern furniture to life-size marble carvings, this sale has what you’re looking for. Even with it being an online-only event, I’m excited to see where the auction goes. People have been going collector crazy in quarantine.”

One of the more intriguing items up for bid is a rare, 18th century tiger maple drop-front desk on a stand, made in New England with a fitted country interior over one drawer over a separate base, with a simple apron and finely turned legs. It has a conservative estimate of $800-$1,200.

“The tiger maple desk on stand is a very interesting piece to me,” said Travis Landry, a Bruneau & Co. auctioneer and the firm’s Director of Pop Culture. “I would imagine it is not often seen in American furniture collecting. I can’t wait to see where the hammer falls on this one.”

An ornately carved, heavy life-sized bust of Maria Theresa (Austrian, 1717-1780), is of the only female ruler of the Habsburg dominions, ruling from 1740 until her death. The 27-inch-tall bust, atop a 39 ¼ inch three-piece marble and pudding stone pedestal, features cross jewelry, a dainty laced trimmed dress and curled hair adorned with a tiara. The lot should achieve $2,500-$4,000.

A large oil on canvas abstract profile of a head by Lawrence Kupferman (Mass., 1909-1982), comprised of vibrant patchwork and mottled colors, is expected to fetch $2,000-$3,000. The 65 inch by 48 inch work (canvas, less frame), is signed “Kupferman” lower right and signed, titled and dated “Landscape of the Mind 5 Lawrence Kupferman 1964” on verso, on the stretcher.

A large, 20th century Chinese relief carved dining set (table and six chairs) has been estimated at $2,000-$3,000. The 79 ½ inch wide by 39 ¾ inch deep table, with original glass inset, boasts an ornately carved reticulated top featuring a war scene over an intricate apron decorated with taotie at each corner and supported by ball and claw feet. The six matching chairs have red cushions.

A collection of ink and pencil on paper neon sign designs for businesses around New England, each with a “Laushway Advertising Co. Inc.” label, should bring $2,000-$3,000. The businesses include Benny’s Auto Store, A&P, Boston Store, Old Colony Cooperative Bank and Magoni’s Dutch Donut Shop, ranging in size from 22 ½ inches by 10 ½ inches to 20 inches by 30 inches.

A pair of cardboard Wiggle Stools by the Canadian-born American architect Frank O. Gehry (b. 1920), part of the artist’s 1972 “Easy Edges” series, is expected to garner $2,000-$3,000. A number of Gehry’s buildings, including his private residence, have become world renowned attractions. Vanity Fair magazine once labeled him “the most important architect of our age.”

A pair of leather and chrome chairs, plus an ottoman, designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe (German, 1886-1969) and Lily Reich (German, 1885-1947) for the German Pavilion at the International Exposition of 1929 in Barcelona, Spain, has an estimate of $1,500-$2,500. Mies is regarded as one of the top pioneers of modernist architecture. Reich was a frequent collaborator.

An oil on canvas landscape by Nikolay Tysland Leganger (N.Y./Mass., 1832-1905), depicting a tree on the shoreline of Lake George, New York, illuminated by the setting sun, should change hands for $1,000-$2,000. The work is signed, titled (Afternoon at Hague Lake George N.Y.) and dated (“1890”) on verso. The painting measures 30 inches by 25 inches (canvas, less the frame).

Due to state COVID-19 regulations, in-house previews will be held by appointment only; call 401-533-9980 or send an email to info@bruneauandco.com. The gallery is at 63 Fourth Avenue in Cranston. Internet bidding will be via LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com, bidLIVE.Bruneauandco.com and the mobile app “Bruneau & Co.” on iTunes or GooglePlay.

Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers has several auctions lined up for spring, beginning with a DiscoverIt Comic & Toy auction on Friday, March 5th, at 6 pm Eastern time, and a DiscoverIt Arts & Antiques auction on Thursday, March 11th, at 6 pm EST. Then, these two important auctions:

– Spring Comic, Toy & Pop Culture catalog auction, on Saturday, March 27th, at 10 am Eastern time. Consignments are still being accepted for this auction. This auction will be online and live in the gallery, with reserved seating limited to active bidders only. Up to 40 people will be permitted in the hall, with each seat spaced six feet apart.

– Arms & Militaria auction, on Saturday, May 1st, at 10 am Eastern time. This is the inaugural auction of Bruneau & Co.’s newly created Arms & Militaria department, being overseen by director Joel Bohy. Consignments are being accepted for this auction. Inquiries may be emailed to Mr. Bohy at joel@bruneauandco.com.

Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions, with commissions as low as zero percent. Now would be a perfect time to clean out your attic. To contact Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers about consigning a single piece or an entire collection, you may send an e-mail to info@bruneauandco.com. Or, you can phone them at 401-533-9980.

To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the online-only Fine Art & Antique auction planned for Thursday, February 25th, please visit www.bruneauandco.com. Updates posted often.

About Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers:

Established in 2015 by owner Kevin Bruneau, Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers is an energetic and young auction house built on the backbone of over fifty years of combined experience in the antiques and auction world. Bruneau & Co. believes in bridging the gap between antique and contemporary utilizing modern day methods to market history in a fast-paced, ever-changing world. We take pride in orchestrating specialty and single owner catalogs giving proper and factual representation of any and all “cool” items of value. As a multifaceted company our expertise goes beyond the traditional antique; we follow market trends and bring to light what the public calls for. From its beginning, Bruneau & Co. has been partnered with Altered Reality Entertainment, parent company of Rhode Island Comic Con in organizing toy, comic, and collectible auctions bringing Pop Culture to a live auction environment. Our focus on emerging markets extends to contemporary and urban art, modern design, and Asian arts. To learn more, visit www.bruneauandco.com.