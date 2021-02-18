Global Western blotting market To Reach USD 730.7 Million by 2021 – Increasing Investment In Western Blott Antibody

Pune, India, 2021-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Increasing number of research activities and R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, rising prevalence of HIV/AIDS, growing proteomics market, growing number of industry-academic research collaborations, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and new product launches are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

The growth of the overall market can be attributed to the increasing number of research activities and R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, rising prevalence of HIV/AIDS, and growing proteomics market are key factors driving the demand for western blotting instruments and consumables, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and new product launches are some of the other factors driving the growth of this market.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

The western blotting market is projected to reach USD 730.7 Million by 2021 from USD 574.8 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.9% in the next five years (2016 to 2021).

In the coming years, the market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region. This can be attributed to increasing government interest in biomedical & biotechnology industry in China, government initiatives supported by funding in Japan, growing funding for agriculture research in India, increasing diagnosis and related funding in Australia, and growing prevalence of herpes simplex virus (HSV) in southeast Asia.

The western blotting market, by product is segmented into instruments and consumables. Consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market, by product in 2016. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The western blotting instruments are further classified into gel electrophoresis instruments, blotting systems, and imagers. The blotting systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of western blotting instruments market, by type in 2016. However, the imagers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2021).

The global market, based on the application is segmented into biomedical & biochemical research, disease diagnostics, agriculture, disease diagnostics, biologics, and quality control, among others. The biomedical & biochemical research segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market, by application in 2016. However, the disease diagnostics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021.

Based on the end user, the western blotting market is segmented into academic & research institutes, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical & research laboratories, diagnostic centers, forensic laboratories, and contract research organizations (CROs), among others. In 2016, the academic & research institutes segment is expected to command the largest share of the global market, by end user. However, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021.

On the basis of region, this market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. The U.S. is the largest market in North America, owing to the increasing prevalence of HIV and Lyme disease, U.S.- China collaborative program for biomedical research, rise in research funding and increasing production of genetically modified crops, and rising number of conferences.

Key players in the Western Blotting Market :

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Advansta, Inc. (U.S.), LI-COR Biosciences (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), and Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.) are some of the key players in the market worldwide.