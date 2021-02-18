Global Automatic Polarimeter Market to Experience Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2018-2026

When a conventional polarimeter seeks manual adjustments to receive inputs, an automatic polarimeter automatically provides instantaneous and accurate results. An automatic polarimeter displays the optical rotation in a fraction of time as soon as the tube, filled with the sample fluid, is placed in its periphery. An Automatic Polarimeter Market is used for closely studying polarization effects and for differentiating between right-handed and left handed sugars.

Polarimeter refers to a device used for gauging the optical activity of a fluid. A polarimeter measures the optical activity of a liquid by transmitting polarized light through it and gauging angle of the emitted light. The substance which are optically active tend to rotate the polarized light, whereas optically inactive substances attain an angle of 0°. A polarimeter was initially developed for the purpose of studying analogous enantiomers and gradually started gaining grounds for significant experiments across a multitude of industries, ranging from pharmaceuticals to food and beverages.

Automatic Polarimeter Market Dynamics

The demand for automated polarimeter continues to be accentuated by rising need to analyze optically-active fluids, by ascertaining their rotation angle. Polarimeter finds extensive applications across multiple industries, ranging from pharmaceutical to industrial, owing to its competency of providing precise insights on the chemical structure and concentration of optically active substances. The paradigm shift from manual polarimeter to automated polarimeter, on the back of high-scale accuracy, is poised to drive the growth of polarimeter market. Demand from multiple industries, such as chemical, pharmaceutical, food and beverages, and agriculture, to name a few, are likely to present significant revenue streams for the manufacturers in the polarimeter market to attain top benefits.

Rising trend of analyzing credibility quo of agricultural antibiotic and microbial agro-pharmaceuticals is gaining considerable momentum, propelling the demand for automated polarimeter in agricultural applications. One of the major trend prevailing in the polarimeter market landscape is the demand for single, dual, and multiple wavelength derivatives. Manufacturers in the polarimeter market are vying to introduce devices capable of functioning in highly sensitive ultra-violet environment. Manufacturers of automatic polarimeter are focusing on integrating large color touch screen display with innovative software interfaces to boost the end-user convenience, in line with the trend of introducing noble product innovations in the polarimeter market.

Automatic Polarimeter Market Segmentation

The automatic polarimeter market can be segmented on the basis of product type and application.

By product type, the automatic polarimeter market can be classified as type 1 and type 2.

By application, the automatic polarimeter market can be classified as foods, pharmaceuticals, essential oils, flavors and fragrances, and chemicals.

Automatic Polarimeter Market Regional Outlook

The report on automatic polarimeter market incorporates an exhaustive coverage of key geographies and their proliferation in the industry. The research study identifies United States and Europe to represent profitable avenues for automatic polarimeter market, with budding opportunities to bank on. Key countries such as China and Japan are foreseen to represent remunerative growth prospects for the expansion of automatic polarimeter market. Furthermore, South Korea, India, and South East Asia are identified to be attractive markets for stakeholders of automatic polarimeter market to tap into new customer segments.

Automatic Polarimeter Key Market Participants

The automatic polarimeter market is likely to witness proactive initiatives by manufacturers to introduce new products to their existing product lines for attaining long-term benefits. Kruess, ATAGO, Rudolph Research Analytical, Anton Paar GmbH, Bellingham + Stanley (Xylem), JASCO, Schmidt + Haensch GmbH & Co., DigiPol Technologies, Shanghai Insmark Instrument Techonology, Hanon Instruments, Azzota Corporation, Ningbo Biocotek Scientific Instrument Co., Limited, Bante Instruments, Star Laboratories

