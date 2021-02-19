Device as a Service Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2028

The companies who are interested in taking advantage of the subscription cost structure with the elimination of stress that comes with procuring, managing and disposing of the hardware are opting for device as a service for their work. As device as a service is seen to gain traction, PC manufacturers and IT service providers are focusing on to structure their services, merge their marketing strategies and incorporate technologies, such as artificial intelligence and the internet of things, into their device as a service plans.

Device as a service is defined to be the management of hardware, such as desktops, laptops, and smartphones, among others, and software that run on these hardware. Generally, the device as a service providers give their services to the clients on contract basis with a monthly subscription fee.

Device as a Service Market: Segmentation

The device as a service market can be segmented on the basis of component, organization size, device type, deployment, vertical and region.

On the basis of component, the device as a service market is segmented into:

Software

Services Managed Services Professional Services



On the basis of organization size, the device as a service market is segmented into:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

On the basis of device type, the device as a service market is segmented into:

Desktop

Laptop

Tablets

Smartphones

Others

On the basis of deployment, the device as a service market is segmented into:

On-Premise

Cloud

On the basis of vertical, the device as a service market is segmented into:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Education

Government

Others

Device as a Service Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the device as a service market are Swisscom, CompuCom Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Oracle Corporation, Capgemini SE, Amazon, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., VMware, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Plantronics, Polycom, Accenture PLC, Connection, Dell, Inc., Computers Now, Lenovo Group Ltd., NComputing, and SYNNEX Corporation, among Others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Device as a Service Market Segments

Device as a Service Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Device as a Service Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Device as a Service Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Device as a Service Market Value Chain

Device as a Service Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Device as a Service Market includes

North America US Canada



Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LatAm



Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.) Rest of Europe



CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ



Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



