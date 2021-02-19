Device as a Service Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2028

The companies who are interested in taking advantage of the subscription cost structure with the elimination of stress that comes with procuring, managing and disposing of the hardware are opting for device as a service for their work. As device as a service is seen to gain traction, PC manufacturers and IT service providers are focusing on to structure their services, merge their marketing strategies and incorporate technologies, such as artificial intelligence and the internet of things, into their device as a service plans.

Device as a service is defined to be the management of hardware, such as desktops, laptops, and smartphones, among others, and software that run on these hardware. Generally, the device as a service providers give their services to the clients on contract basis with a monthly subscription fee.

Device as a Service Market: Segmentation

The device as a service market can be segmented on the basis of component, organization size, device type, deployment, vertical and region.

On the basis of component, the device as a service market is segmented into:

  • Software
  • Services
    • Managed Services
    • Professional Services

On the basis of organization size, the device as a service market is segmented into:

  • Large Enterprises
  • Small and Medium Enterprises

On the basis of device type, the device as a service market is segmented into:

  • Desktop
  • Laptop
  • Tablets
  • Smartphones
  • Others

On the basis of deployment, the device as a service market is segmented into:

  • On-Premise
  • Cloud

On the basis of vertical, the device as a service market is segmented into:

  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • Retail
  • IT & Telecommunication
  • Manufacturing
  • Education
  • Government
  • Others

Device as a Service Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the device as a service market are Swisscom, CompuCom Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Oracle Corporation, Capgemini SE, Amazon, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., VMware, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Plantronics, Polycom, Accenture PLC, Connection, Dell, Inc., Computers Now, Lenovo Group Ltd., NComputing, and SYNNEX Corporation, among Others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Device as a Service Market Segments
  • Device as a Service Market Dynamics
  • Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
  • Device as a Service Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027
  • Supply & Demand Value Chain
  • Device as a Service Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Device as a Service Market Value Chain
  • Device as a Service Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Device as a Service Market includes

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
    • Chile
    • Peru
    • Rest of LatAm
  • Europe
    • EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain)
    • UK
    • BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg)
    • NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden)
    • Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.)
    • Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • APEJ
    • Greater China
    • India
    • Korea
    • ASEAN Countries
    • Rest of APEJ
  • Middle East & Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Turkey
    • Iran
    • Israel
    • South Africa
    • Rest of MEA

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A, franklin. arnold
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

