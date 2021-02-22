Coated Wood Free Papers Market : Upcoming Demands & Growth Analysis 2018-2027

Coated wood free papers are a variety of wood free paper manufactured chiefly with the use of chemical pulp, including minor quantities of mechanical pulp. These papers may also contain a variety of recycled fibres. The higher quality of these papers as compared to paper made from mechanical wood pulp make them an excellent option for very high-quality printing applications for commercial purposes.

These multi-coated papers having several coating layers on each side of the paper have improved surface finish and printability. Change in material used to provide the topcoat allows for the production of the desired finish on the surface such as silk, gloss, and matt.

Developments and Innovations in Coated Wood Free Papers Leading to Increasing Adoption

To accommodate increasing demand for coated wood free papers, key companies are focusing on increasing their production capacity and developing their product portfolio. For instance, a Barcelona-based company Lecta increased its range of high quality coated papers, which are ideal for all printing needs.

The grade delivers a good thickness, high stiffness, good resistance to cracking on folding and extraordinary runnability. The new range of papers have natural colors as compared to other silk coated wood free papers in the market. Further, the neutral tone is ideal for improving black-and-white as well as color images, highlighting every detail. This innovative range of coated wood free papers is likely to cater to the increasing demand for papers from printing industry.

