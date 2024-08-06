Global Barbiturate Drug Market Projected to Reach USD 675.0 Million by 2034

The global barbiturate drug market value is expected to rise from USD 492.8 million in 2024 to USD 675.0 million by 2034. This market is analyzed to surge ahead at a CAGR of 3.20% over the next decade.

Demand for barbiturate drugs is observing a steady increase due to their use in the treatment of epilepsy, insomnia, and anxiety. The surging geriatric population is another key factor responsible for the growth of the barbiturate drug market.

While the consumption of barbiturate drugs in countries with high-income holders continues to expand, countries consisting of low- and middle-income populations are also experiencing greater demand for barbiturate drugs.

Growing awareness regarding the availability of different treatment options for insomnia is propelling the use of barbiturate drugs. Additionally, rising stress levels in society are creating an environment that is conducive for medication manufacturers, like barbiturate drug providers.

Increasing psychological disorders in society are expanding the scope of market players over the forecast period. Additionally, the growing presence of barbiturate drug companies, surging healthcare expenditure, and increasing availability of medication are propelling the use of barbiturate drugs.

Enhancements in barbiturate drug formulations are projected to enhance the market growth over the upcoming years. Surging cases of neurological disorders fuel demand for barbiturate drugs. Additionally, the introduction of novel drug delivery systems is offering a multitude of advantages across several facets of this market.

“Key players are screening opportunities for expansion in the emerging economies in the next ten years. These countries, especially those situated in Asia Pacific, have a high patient burden of epilepsy and insomnia, which is pushing the players to increase their stakes in these countries,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from the Barbiturate Drug Market Report:

The barbiturate drug market registered a revenue of USD 472.9 million in 2023, stretching at a CAGR of 5.20% in the historical period.

By drug type, the long-acting barbiturate is in line to expand at a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the epilepsy segment is anticipated to expand at a 2.8% CAGR in the next ten years.

The United States barbiturate drug market is expected to be valued as a leading market, gaining revenue of USD 120.1 million by 2034. The market is supposed to register a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.

The Chinese market is projected to be valued at USD 106.8 million in 2034. During the forecast period, the market is forecast to expand at a 3.9% CAGR.

New Developments that are Building the Barbiturate Drug Market:

Ethypharm, a key market player, agreed on a definitive contract to obtain Altan Pharma in June 2021. The latter is a specialty pharmaceutical company that produces, develops, and advertises injectables for use in hospitals. This acquisition is expected to facilitate the entry of Ethypharm into Spain.

Ethypharm made its presence felt on a larger scale via a fully established affiliate in Italy in April 2021.

Listed Below are Key players in the Barbiturate Pharmaceutical Industry:

Par Pharmaceutical

Samarth Life Science Pvt. Ltd

Ethypharm

Abbott

Others

Market Segmentation:

By Drug Type:

Long-acting Barbiturate

Short-acting Barbiturate

Ultra-short Acting Barbiturate

Combination Drugs

Different Applications of Barbiturate Drugs:

Insomnia

Epilepsy

Sedation

Other Applications

Various Distribution Channels Available for Barbiturate Drugs:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Indsutry Segregated According to Region as Follows:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

