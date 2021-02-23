Vascular Patches Market Growth Projection, Size Analysis, Sales Estimation, Share Value and Global Industry

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Vascular patches are the microporous patch of bio-compatible polyester-urethane patches which are used for vascular surgeries for suturing closure. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of deaths, claiming approximately 17.9 million lives every year. Vascular patches are highly biocompatible, minimally infectious, low suture line bleeding by its highly elastic material and excellent incorporation of tissue and doesn’t require impregnation or pre-clotting and favorable handling properties. The global vascular patches market is expected to grow lucratively in coming years, due to the high prevalence of cardiac complications, technological and healthcare increments. Coronavirus has negatively impacted the vascular patches market by drawing global attention towards the massive influx of the coronavirus patients, which ultimately shifted the medical, research attentions and investments towards it from the other disease areas. Also, the lockdown imposed during the pandemic outbreak resulted in the shutdown of labs, offices, halted supplies and restricted the regular visits of patients of other diseases such as cardiac diseases.

Increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases driven by the sedentary lifestyle, stress and other disruptive habits, and the surging medical advancements, high adoption rate of vascular patches due to their excellent biocompatibility, and awareness are driving the growth of vascular patch market. The rising cases of ischemia stroke, expanding geriatric populations are transcending the needs for stenosis and surgeries of autologous vessels including saphenous vein and internal thoracic artery. The advanced surgical technologies, major players with their deliberated research to develop novel vascular patches. The rising awareness of cardiac diseases, surgeries and escalating healthcare infrastructures are also fueling the market. However, the growth is restrained by the dwindling numbers of surgeries, products failure and recalls, and associated risk of hematomas, severe bleeding and death. Although, the overall growth of the vascular patches market is expected to leverage with the advancing medical technologies and excellent vascular patches materials, expanding patient population and awareness.

The global vascular patches market is segmented into material, application, end-user and region.

By material, the global vascular patches market is further segmented into:

Biologic vascular patch

Synthetic vascular patch

By application, the global vascular patches market is further segmented into:

Carotid endarterectomy (CEA)

Abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA)

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG)

Profundaplasty

Others

By end-user, the global vascular patches market is further segmented into:

Hospital

Ambulatory surgical centres

The global vascular patches market is expected to escalate in coming years with its increasing adoption rate to treat cardiac complications, the medical advancements and availability of biocompatible vascular patches. By material, biological vascular patches lead the market with its high adoption rate due to the excellent biocompatibility, low risk of infections, safety and easy usage. By application, carotid endarterectomy (CEA) rules the segment due to the elevated numbers of surgeries performed every year to prevent strokes and has high efficacy. By end-user, the hospital holds the largest share due to the highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, well experienced medical professionals and advanced patient care and surgeries.

The global vascular patches market is anticipated to be dominated by North America due to the huge geriatric population, surging cases prevalence of cardiac complications, advanced R&D and technology and awareness. Europe is expected to hold the second-largest vascular patches market with its diverse vascular patch products, high healthcare expenditure and infrastructure. Asia-Pacific vascular patches market is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market, driven by the escalating healthcare infrastructure, research, medical technologies, growing awareness, and giant patient pool. Latin America vascular patches market is also expected to grow with the research and innovations of vascular and endovascular surgeries. Middle East &Africa vascular patches market are expected to elevate gradually with the progressing healthcare infrastructure.

The key players of vascular patches market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, LeMaitre, Baxter International, Getinge AB, VUP Medical, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. and CryoLife, Inc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2019

Market Size & Forecast 2020 to 2030

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

