Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Worth $2.0 billion – Increasing preference for precision medicine

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Major Growth Boosting Factors: The Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the rising number of organ transplant procedures, the use of TDM across various therapeutic fields, the increasing preference for precision medicine, a growing focus on R&D related to TDM, and technological advancements in immunoassay instruments. Increasing adoption in the treatment of autoimmune diseases is expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the TDM Market.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2025.

OPPORTUNITY: Increasing adoption in the treatment of autoimmune diseases;

TDM is being used for Methotrexate (MTX), a folic acid analog used as a therapeutic agent for the treatment of autoimmune disease. MTX was initially used at low doses to treat chronic autoimmune disorders such as RA and Crohn’s disease. Owing to its low cost, safety, effectiveness, and clinical history, MTX is the first-line treatment for RA. However, nearly 40% of patients with RA do not respond to MTX or show clinical improvement. The reasons for non-response include a variation between patients in MTX uptake or metabolism, non-compliance with the drug regimen, or prescription of insufficient MTX dose. TDM for MTX targets measures the level of MTX-PGs in the blood cells of patients with RA and correlates these levels with response to therapy, which shows its potential applications in the area.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=155350443

On the basis of product,

Segmented into consumables and equipment. In 2019, consumables segment accounted for the largest market share, primarily due to the repeat purchases of kits and reagents and the increasing number of immunoassay tests being performed across the globe.

based of technology,

the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into antiepileptic drugs, antibiotic drugs, immunosuppressant drugs, antiarrhythmic drugs, bronchodilator drugs, psychoactive agents, and other drugs. Antiepileptics are the most commonly monitored class of drugs due to the high complexity and heterogeneity of epilepsy, lack of biological markers or specific clinical signs aside from the frequency of seizures to assess treatment efficacy or toxicity, and the highly complex pharmacokinetics of these drugs.

basis of class of drug,

the TDM Market is segmented into antiepileptic drugs, antibiotic drugs, immunosuppressant drugs, antiarrhythmic drugs, bronchodilator drugs, psychoactive agents, and other drugs. During 2019, antiepileptic drugs held the largest share among the class of drug due to the high complexity and heterogeneity of epilepsy, lack of biological markers or specific clinical signs aside from the frequency of seizures to assess treatment efficacy or toxicity, and the highly complex pharmacokinetics of these drugs.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=155350443

Geographical Scenario:

The therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the market. Increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and the presence of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, coupled with initiatives taken by different government associations, are anticipated to boost the market growth in the region.

Global Leaders:

The major players operating in TDM Market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), bioMérieux (France), BÜHLMANN Laboratories (Switzerland), SEKISUI MEDICAL (Japan), Randox Laboratories (Ireland), DiaSystem Scandinavia AB (Sweden), Cambridge Life Sciences Limited (United Kingdom), ARK Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH (Germany), Grifols (Spain), Exagen Inc. (U.S.), Theradiag (France), R-Biopharm AG (Germany), apDia Group (Belgium), BioTeZ Berlin-Buch GmbH (Belgium), Eagle Biosciences Inc. (U.S.), JASEM Laboratory Systems and Solutions A.S (Turkey), Aalto Scientific (U.S.), Immundiagnostik AG (Germany), and UTAK (U.S.).