Rail Pads Market Revenue Growth to Face Slowdown During the Pandemic: Fact.MR

Efficient rail fastening is mandatory to provide, quiet, comfortable and safe ride to the passengers. Mats put between the steel rails and tie sleepers made out of polyurethane (thermosetting polymer) are called as rail pads, it protects the sleeper tops from wearing and impacts such as abrasion and crushing under the rail foot. Rail pads ensure some important factors such as, load distribution over large surfaces, hence elimination of fatigue stresses as well as reduction in noise and vibration.

Depending upon the requirement rail pads are made in three types- grooved rail pads which are resilient, robust and anti-weathering in nature, owing to the selected rubber and grooved design, also provide extended life. Whereas, studded rail pads, made with natural elastomers withstand every environment. These pads suppress noise, improve passenger comfort and provide great attenuation. In composite rubber pads, two polymers are combined to get extended life and better performance.

Earlier, rail pads used to create significant amount of noise and used to be comparatively expensive, with the introduction of new type of rubber rail pads, noise has been reduced to half of conventional rail pads, which also decreases sleep disturbances to a great rate. Trains are the main mass transportation units hence providing safer and comfortable journeys has large demand in the end use sectors.

Rail Pads Market: Dynamics

Growing economies as well as urbanization has led regional transport planning and governing authorities to spend hefty amount of money on railway infrastructure. Railways are the major source of mass transportation; these are the basic driver of global rail pads markets. Growing need to implement safe, sound and robust railway environment, will drive rail pads market globally. Whereas implementation of new quality rail pads is set to boost the rail pads market.

Rail pads once installed last for a long lifetime along with restricted time available to carry out maintenance work due to busy railway schedule, can cause a lag in the aftermarket sales of rails pads.

Replacement of very old rail pads with new polymer made rail pads is an opportunity for the rail pads market. Increase in the railway network with new government projects such as metros or flyover trains is an acting catalyst for rail pads markets.

High performance rail pads which can be implemented from trams to standard gauge railway lines and heavy haul lines are trending in the railway industry. Polymers are used on the basis of their materials coefficients as damping and stiffness to make high quality rail pads.

Rail Pads Market: Segmentation

By product type, the global rail pads market can be segmented as:

Grooved Rail Pads

Studded Rail Pads

Composite [Dual Polymer] Rubber Pads

By railway gauge type, the global rail pads market can be segmented as:

Broad Gauge

Standard Gauge

Meter Gauge

Narrow Gauge

By Sales channel, the global rail pads market can be segmented as:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Rail Pads Market: Regional Outlook

In Asia pacific region, countries like India, China are investing a lot of money in railway infrastructure development, hence rail pads market is expected to thrive in this region. In North America implementation of metros as well as high speed trains contributes to the growth in rail pads markets. Whereas ongoing development in railways in Latin America is expected to fuel the rail pads market. Growing economies in Western Europe is leading to development in luxury trains which leads to growth in rail pads market. Japan on the other hand, is a prominent country in railway industry, continuous innovations in high speed railways expect a heavy growth in rail pads market. Middle East and Africa are expected to show steady upsurge in the rail pads market, owing to the developing economies.

Rail Pads Market: Key Participant

Some key players in the Global Rail Pads Market are:

Pandrol

Tiflex Ltd.

Jekay International Track Pvt. Ltd.

Anyang General International Co. Ltd.

Getzner Werkstoffe GmbH

Nantong Zhentong Railway Parts Co. Ltd.

Molytex A/S

Iron Horse Engineering Company

Railroad Development Corporation

Delkor Rail

