HoduSoft Announced Auto Dialer Software for Smooth Functioning of Call Center Services

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — A leading Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution provider, HoduSoft has introduced auto dialer software for the call center. The software aims to help companies to enhance their operational efficiencies and achieve better resource utilization and improved productivity. The auto dialer offered by HoduSoft is a unique outbound dialer software that assists call center agents to dial out a set of contacts automatically, thus eliminating the need to dial each contact manually. It not only saves time for the agents but also allows them to work more efficiently and productively. Some of the key features of Auto Dialer Software include:

Call Recording

Call Scheduling

Call Reporting

Live Call Monitoring

IVR- Interactive Voice Response

CRM Integration

Dashboard Management

The dialer lets users to carry out custom management based on the call flow. It can be utilized to play a greeting whenever a call is initiated, ask for IVR input, and much more. Based on the customer’s queries or requirements, calls can be forwarded to the right agent.

When asked about more details, the concerned person said, “For call centers that deal with a huge volume of call flow, it is quite difficult as well as a time-consuming process to dial outbound calls manually. To make this process smoother, an automated system can be of great help. The auto dialer system for call centers offered by HoduSoft, assures an advanced and scalable approach for the outbound calling process. This call center software accelerates the agent’s productivity and eliminates the need to hire an extra workforce, hence saves a lot of operational costs for running a call center. By availing this software system, companies can gain improved operational efficiency, increased lead generation ratio, enhanced campaign analytics management, real-time monitoring, better customer responses, and more.”

The concerned person further added, “With the help of our advanced call center software, companies can achieve more with fewer resources. The system is designed to allow businesses to track their performance in various outbound campaigns and a customized dashboard with all the important information. The details gathered from campaigns and dashboard can be utilized to analyze the performance and determine strategies to bring improvement in the existing processes. It would be correct to say that the software provided by HoduSoft is the most reliable solution that can augment the overall business operation of a call center and enhance business growth.”

Being one of the well-renowned VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solution providers, HoduSoft ensures its customers that their auto dialer software is the industry-best call center software that comprises intelligence, security, and state-of-the-art features that can help all types of call centers in providing seamless communication experience.

About HoduSoft

Established in 2015, HoduSoft is one of the top Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution providers in India. It has served 200+ customers in 32 countries spread across 6 continents along with 51 partners offering the products throughout the world. With years of experience in the VoIP industry, HoduSoft has introduced an array of innovative products to redefine communication. With a dedicated approach towards developing world-class solutions and a wide variety of products, HoduSoft ensures the best returns on technological investments.

