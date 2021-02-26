NY-based Chamber Creates Virtual Expo to Support Black Businesses Feb 26

New York, NY, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — New York’s largest African American Chamber the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. will present a Virtual Small Business Expo on February 26, 2021. The virtual expo will begin promptly at 9:00 am and end at 5:00 pm. Traditionally the expo was held physically at a location, but this year’s expo will be online.

Expo sponsors include Tmobile and Fidelis Care.

The theme for this year’s expo is Educate & Elevate – The African American Business Expo is an opportunity for local businesses, entrepreneurs, and organizations to come together to network, promote their products/services and find resources in one location. Whether you’re interested in starting a new business or expanding one, this is one event you don’t want to miss!

Our 2019 Virtual African American Business Expo continues to build on our campaign to Retool, Refocus, and Rebuild Black Business in New York State. As New York State’s largest African American Chamber of Commerce the our chamber (LIAACC) has raised the bar for what it means to be a black chamber in New York State.

As part of our campaign to Retool, Refocus and Rebuild Black Businesses in New York State our chamber has partnered with Customers Bank to get qualified businesses to apply for the 2nd Round of PPP Loans. Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/embed/pDN49-vXFig

“We know our road to recovery as a business community would be much more difficult without establishing partnerships such as the one we have embarked upon with Customers Bank,” added Andrews. “Together, we are looking forward to helping many more small businesses than either organization could achieve on their own.”

To learn more about the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, visit www.liaacc.org.

To Apply for the Payroll Protection Program, visit https://www.smartbizloans.com/apply?partner_id=liaacc&sb_apply_form=paycheck_protection

The Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. serves the counties of Kings, Queens, Nassau and Suffolk.

LI African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. President addressing attendees during National Small Business Week in NYC on the occasion of being named 2019 Small Business Champion

As the New York District Office of the United States Small Business Administration 2019 Small Business Champion for 14 counties in Downstate, New York we will be engaging in significant outreach to small business owners to join our chamber efforts to rebuild black businesses in New York.

Since it’s inception our chamber has actively provided a wide variety of programs and activities geared towards increasing our member’s capacity to grow their respective business enterprises to the next level.

The Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. looks forward to chronicling the success of small business owners who will be the beneficiaries of our Retool, Refocus, and Rebuild Black Business Campaign in York State.

For more information and registration details you may visit facebook online @ LI African American Chamber of Commerce Small Business Expo | Facebook or visit the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc.’s event list on its website at LIAACC’S VIRTUAL BUSINESS EXPO to secure vending table or to register for general admission. This is an event you don’t want miss!

