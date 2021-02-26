Non-invasive Coronary Imaging Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2018 to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Non-invasive Coronary Imaging Market: Global Review 2018 to 2028

Coronary artery disease (CAD) is a cause of high mortality in the United States and claims more than 500,000 lives each year. Non-invasive Coronary Imaging is used as a diagnostic and prognostic approach to assess the symptoms of patient suspected with coronary artery disease. Non-invasive Coronary Imaging is mainly performed on patients with myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, or acute coronary syndromes with/without angina. Technologies with high efficacy in terms of disease diagnosis such as Radionuclide cardiac imaging; echocardiography; and, cardiac computed tomography and cardiac magnetic resonance imaging enhances the quality of Non-invasive Coronary Imaging. The integration of these technologies through various software solutions have enabled the physicians to remotely monitor the disease progression. The advancement in imaging sharing & analyzing through these platforms also decreases the associated cost of care. This has resulted in decreased disease burdens on countries with high prevalence of cardiac arrest/other CVS indications.

Non-invasive Coronary Imaging Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing number of incidences of fatal cardiac injuries and potential risk of cardiovascular events have created a need for commercializing the non-invasive coronary imaging solutions. The reduction in price associated with infrastructure building and growing number of grants from government to establish advance imaging technologies are fueling the adoption of Non-invasive Coronary Imaging systems. The ability to provide precise and more accurate mapping of cardiac structure and function enabled the adoption of non-invasive coronary imaging systems during intraoperative cardiac sessions. The Non-invasive Coronary Imaging market also witness a shift in terms of technology adoption to high resolution CT/MRI imaging which has also reduced the turnaround time. The reduction in turnaround time led to increased number of tests conducted by each physician/surgeon. The increased number of tests conducted by end users also boost the ROI of capital intense Non-invasive Coronary Imaging technologies. However, the high cost of infrastructure associated with Non-invasive Coronary Imaging solutions is still a concern for resource poor countries. Moreover, the auxiliary cost of Non-invasive Coronary Imaging systems such as annual maintenance cost. Consumables cost is expected to reduce the adoption of Non-invasive Coronary Imaging. Limited awareness of end user for novel technologies is one of the major factors hindering the growth of Non-invasive Coronary Imaging market especially in Asia & Africa region.

Non-invasive Coronary Imaging Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, global Non-invasive Coronary Imaging Market has been segmented on the basis of component, end user, and geography.

Based on type, global Non-invasive Coronary Imaging market is segmented as below:

Systems Radionuclide cardiac imaging Echocardiography Cardiac Computed Tomography Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging



Software

Services

Based on end user, global Non-invasive Coronary Imaging market is segmented as below:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Medical Research Institutes

Non-invasive Coronary Imaging Market: Overview

Non-invasive Coronary Imaging systems are successfully competing with conventional invasive methods such as catheter based or surgical interventions. The patient friendly attributes of Non-invasive Coronary Imaging is spurring the adoption of combinational imaging modalities cardiac computed tomography (MDCT) and magnetic resonance (MR) imaging in routine clinical practices especially for direct imaging coronary vasculature. Such as special features accelerated the growth of towards a gold standard approach for cardiac diagnostic and prognostic testing.

Non-invasive Coronary Imaging Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global Non-invasive Coronary Imaging market is classified into regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Strong infrastructure spending and significant end use awareness makes North America as one of the growth region for Non-invasive Coronary Imaging market. In addition, the growing number of patients suffering from chronic CVS condition also fuelling the growth of North America Non-invasive Coronary Imaging market. European countries hold the second largest market share due to favorable reimbursement policies for cardiac indications. Markets in Asia and Africa regions are the most lucrative from the demand perspective due to large number of patient base seeking for more reliable and affordable Coronary Imaging solution.

Non-invasive Coronary Imaging Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in global Non-invasive Coronary Imaging market include Toshiba Medical Systems, Hologic, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc. GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare and Hitachi Medical Corporation. Strong entry barriers are in place for Non-invasive Coronary Imaging market which has increased the level of competition among the existing players. The companies operating the Non-invasive Coronary Imaging market are mainly competing on the basis of product differentiation strategy.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

