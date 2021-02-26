HoduSoft Introduced WhatsApp Business Account Integration with HoduCC- Contact Center Software

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a well-renowned Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution provider has introduced an exceptional integration of WhatsApp business account with its HoduCC- Contact Center Software. The integration presents an excellent opportunity for businesses to reach a large number of target customers easily. WhatsApp as most of us are aware that it is the most popular global messaging platform that is used across more than 150 countries. Utilizing this platform for business can help businesses, especially startups and small businesses to expand their growth.

HoduCC is a key product of HoduSoft that helps to enhance business productivity by facilitating seamless communication. It is an omnichannel contact center software that can be utilized to provide individual, productive customer support across various communication channels. It provides the flexibility to meet the growing requirements of sales and support teams as well as end-users, thus resulting in improved customer satisfaction and better productivity. Utilizing contact center software technology along with popular social media channels like WhatsApp can help businesses achieve much better results with less effort.

Some of the key features of WhatsApp business account integration with HoduCC include:

Access to customer details: Agents can look into the customer’s details like their name and number along with the message/request sent by them.

Response scripts: The response scripts created by the admin help agents to make quick replies to the customers.

Ticket creation: As soon as a request is assigned, a ticket can be created for the same for easy handling of the request.

Request Assignment: Requests can be assigned in two ways-Auto (automatically via the system) and manual (manually by an agent)

Attachment options: Various attachment options like doc, music file, image, and video are available for the agents in the chat section. Even emojis can be used to make a chat more personalized.

When asked about more details, the concerned person said, “WhatsApp is one of the most reliable and familiar platforms used by a large number of people throughout the globe for communication purpose. Businesses must utilize this platform to reach a large audience. The integration of WhatsApp with HoduCC offers better engagement with customers and growth opportunities for businesses. It helps businesses to manage all their interactions with customers more efficiently.”

The concerned person further added, “With WhatsApp web contact center software, the agents are able to access WhatsApp within the contact center window. The integration facilitates flawless and quick communication between agents and customers. The key idea behind introducing this integration is to help businesses expand their customer reach while making communication fast and smooth. Our contact center system comprises features like multi-user login, advanced dialer, campaign management, real-time queuing, and more. Utilizing HoduCC with WhatsApp for businesses is a perfect choice to promote better customer service and boost sales. In all, WhatsApp for business integration with HoduCC can be beneficial for businesses in many ways. For instance, it can help reduce customer service cost, perk-up customer experience, build customer loyalty, ensure secure and reliable communication with customers across the world, and many more.”

For more details about HoduCC for your contact center and its integration with WhatsApp for business, you can visit https://hodusoft.com/contact-us/

About HoduSoft

Established in the year 2015, HoduSoft is one of the leading Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution providers in India. The company has served more than 200 customers in 32 countries spread across 6 continents along with 51 partners offering the products throughout the world. With years of experience in the VoIP industry, HoduSoft has introduced a wide range of innovative products to redefine communication. With a dedicated approach towards developing world-class solutions and a wide variety of products, HoduSoft ensures the best returns on technological investments.

Contact:

Company: HoduSoft

Address:

201-Sarthik II,

Opp. Rajpath Club,

SG Highway, Ahmedabad,

Gujarat, India – 380054.

Contact Number:

Phone: INDIA: +91-79-48939393, +91-8866728362

USA: +1 707-708-4638

Email: sales@hodusoft.com

Website: https://hodusoft.com/

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12859793-hodusoft-introduced-whatsapp-business-account-integration-with-hoducc-contact-center-software.html