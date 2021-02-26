Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement Market 2021 – 2031 Boosted by Rising Demand | Key Players – Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Tecres s.p.a

Infections are among the major issues encountered during various orthopedic surgeries, and antibiotic-loaded bone cement is commonly used to avoid any sorts of medical predicaments. To ensure the safety of patients undergoing orthopedic surgeries, the demand for antibiotic-loaded bone cement is increasing across the healthcare industry. The antibiotic-loaded bone cement market is gaining momentum with the growing awareness about the therapeutic effects of antibiotic-loaded bone cement during various orthopedic surgeries. Growing applications of antibiotic-loaded bone cement in most orthopedic surgeries, especially for treating hip and knee joint infection, is likely to boost the growth of the antibiotic-loaded bone cement market in the upcoming years.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=867

Antibiotics used for the preparation of bone cement is in the powder form for better integration with cement as well as lesser interference with the physical properties of the cement. The antibiotic dosage also varies depending on the use for which the cement is intended to use. An ideal antibiotic-loaded bone cement must not affect the normal bone graft characteristics of biocompatibility, bioresorbability, osteoconductivity, osteoinductivity, structural similarity, easy to use, and cost-effectiveness.

Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement market: Drivers & Restraints

Growth in the development of synthetic materials and their acceptance fuels the market growth of antibiotic-loaded bone cement. Furthermore, continuous growth in the orthobiologics market, rising geriatric population, increasing public awareness and continuous R&D also supports the market growth. Various key developments such as product advancements and launches, mergers and acquisitions by the market players in the orthobiologics market also drive the market growth in antibiotic-loaded bone cement market. However, stringent regulations may obstruct the growth of antibiotic-loaded bone cement market. Inadequate reimbursement policies for bone grafting may also restrict the market growth. Along with this, a recent publication by the FDA questioned about the role of antibiotic-loaded bone cement spacers for the treatment of periprosthetic joint infection which may further hamper the market growth.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=867

Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement market: Segmentation

By Loaded Antibody Type:

Tobramycin

Gentamicin

Vancomycin

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Mail Order Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/867/S

For reducing bone infections, several strategies have been adopted in the last few years such as stringent and efficient antiseptic operative procedures and systemic antibiotic prophylaxis. The rate of infections has observed a significant reduction from 5–10% to approximately 1-2% during the last twenty years. Among these procedures, the use of antibiotic enriched bone cement is widely used. There exist several issues which are still controversial regarding the use of antibiotic-loaded bone cement such as bacterial adhesion, antibiotic resistance as well as modification in the mechanical properties of the bone cement.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates