Implantable Port Devices Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2018 2028

An implantable port device is a soft, thin, silicon tubing with an attached reservoir to it for the obstruction free release. Generally the implantable port devices are placed under the subcutaneous layer of skin or it can be placed in arms too. The tube connects the large vein of heat to the port. Implantable ports are also termed as portcaths, subcutaneous ports, or chest port. Implantable port devices are used in blood transfusion, chemotherapy, and infusion of high strength antibiotic and other suitable intravenous drugs which require frequent administration. Implantable port devices can also be used to mimic prolong release of drugs in the vein. There are several advantages of utilizing implantable port devices in infusing medication. As those ports are implanted for longer period of time and can be used for particular drugs which cannot be administrated through regular intravenous route. Use of implantable port devices also lower the risk of infection by minimizing the insertion of needle or catheters. The aim of the implantable port devices is to facilitate the mobility and physical activity of patients during infusion treatment such as in case of cancer chemotherapy.

Implantable Port Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Implantable port devices have common application in various treatments such as cancer chemotherapy, chronic illness, parenteral nutrition, pain management etc. among others. Hence, increasing prevalence of these diseases is anticipated to bolster the growth of the implantable port devices market. According to the American cancer society, the cancer survivor population is projected to increase to 30 Mn by 2026. Moreover, growing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and diabetes is another factor driving the demand for implantable port devices across the globe. The lower chances of infections in implantable ports and rapid new product development in implantable port devices market is anticipated to show higher growth rates. Nevertheless, availability of substitute products and the adverse effect associated with implantable port devices such as blocked lines and blood clots in port are the major factors restraining the growth of the global implantable port devices market.

Implantable Port Devices Market: Segmentation

The global implantable port devices market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, the global implantable port devices market is segmented as:

Single Lumen

Duel Lumen

Based on the application, the global implantable port devices market is segmented as:

Chemotherapy

Blood Transfusion

Antibiotics

Intravenous Infusion of Blood Product

Pain Management

Others

Based on the End User, the global implantable port devices market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Sugary Center

Dialysis Centers

Others

Implantable Port Devices Market: Overview.

The global implantable port devices market is anticipated to show impressive growth due to rise in chronic illness prevalence and number of patients undergoing chemotherapy. Due to increasing demand for the implantable port devices, manufacturers are mainly focused on new product development and technological advancements to sustain the competition. In the forthcoming years, the global implantable port devices market is expected to witness the entry of new market players which is anticipated to increase competition in the implantable port devices market. An implantable port device is one of the common implants used in various treatment procedures due to its ease of access in treatments such as chemotherapy and diabetes. The market for the implantable port devices is expected to increase at a steady speed. Among various applications of implantable port devices, chemotherapy segment is anticipated to contribute the major share in the global implantable port devices market during the forecast period, due to high treatment seeking rates in cancer patients.

Implantable Port Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global implantable port devices market are segmented into North America, Latin America, CIS & Russia, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global implantable port devices market owing to greater healthcare spending and increasing availability of port devices. The implantable port devices market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the growing focus of global manufacturers in the region. Additionally, significant rise in diabetic population coupled with surge in healthcare expenditure in countries like India and China is anticipated to show increased demand for implantable port devices in the region.

Implantable Port Devices Market: Key Players

The global market for implantable port devices is highly fragmented and competitive. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global implantable port devices market are C. R. Bard, Smiths Medical, AngioDynamics Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Group Incorporated, ISOMed, Perouse Medical, Inc., PakuMed Medical products GmbH, Navilyst Medical, etc. among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

