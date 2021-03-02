24SevenCommerce and Retail Plus POS Come Together to Offer POS eCommerce Integration to Retailers

Silicon Valley, California, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — 24SevenCommerce is glad to announce the strategic partnership with Retail Plus POS, a leading player in the POS market. Both the companies share the same goals – to enable retailers to grow and expand their market through POS integrated solutions. Through this partnership, both 24Seven Commerce and Retail Plus POS will have opportunities to reach out to more retailers. And, use technology to help them streamline their operations and manage their storefronts more efficiently.

The POS integrated eCommerce solution is targeted at retailers who want to start their business online. Or, connect their existing online store with their physical store. There are many reasons why retailers want to connect the storefronts. Firstly, it is time-consuming to manage your online and offline store as separate entities. In such cases, the inventory, sales, and customer data are maintained separately. They need to be entered and consolidated in one place. Secondly, there is a chance of errors while entering data manually. Thirdly, there are instances of stockouts and overselling.

With POS integration, Retail Plus POS can take advantage of the 24Seven Commerce cloud platform. They can offer their customers a powerful and easy solution to start selling online. It allows them to easily integrate their Retail Plus POS to all the leading shopping carts and marketplaces.

Retail, the way forward

Even though we are returning to normalcy post covid, the retail sector is still to resume business operations in full swing. The bulk of customers have moved to online shopping. Retailers with physical stores are forced to explore the online sales channel. And, those with an online presence are scouting for technology solutions to link all the stores and manage them efficiently.

With POS integration, retailers can easily set up stores on any of the leading platforms. If they are not keen to have their eCommerce website, they can start selling on the marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Walmart, etc.

Advantages of POS Integration

With POS integration, you can have multiple stores and manage them all from one location. Once you connect your offline and online stores using 24Seven’s Octopus Bridge, you do not have to keep track of inventory and accounts separately. You can automatically transfer data and process orders across channels. This helps avoid double entry of data and you can save time and minimize human errors. This means that you have one integrated source of inventory, sales, and customer data for all the channels.

Retail Plus POS

Retail Plus POS is a point-of-sale and retail management system. It helps streamline critical business operations, particularly sales and inventory. Retail Plus POS has over 25 years of experience in the POS market. The software includes point of sale, customer tracking, inventory control, invoicing, etc.

Octopus Bridge from 24SevenCommerce

Octopus Bridge is a cloud-based integration platform. With Octopus, you can connect Retail Plus POS with all the leading shopping carts and marketplaces. The advantages of using Octopus Bridge are many. Firstly, you can manage all stores from a single location. Secondly, you do not have to enter inventory, sales, and customer data multiple times. There is a single inventory master file for all channels. It automatically updates inventory data between the systems 24/7/365. As a result, there is zero human intervention. Moreover, Octopus also syncs online and offline sales every few minutes. This helps prevent out-of-stock situations. By integrating Octopus Channel Manager, you can improve your store efficiency and customer satisfaction. It also reduces labor costs.

“With this partnership in place, we hope to work together as a team and unlock the full potential of POS eCommerce integration. Our main objective is to help our customers navigate the eCommerce space effectively.” – Anil Jindal, CEO, 24SevenCommerce

About 24SevenCommerce

24Seven Commerce is an eCommerce solutions provider. We have over 18 years of experience in POS eCommerce integrations. We enable retailers to effectively manage their retail business – both online and in-store. Octopus is our cloud-based integration platform. It integrates the world’s top Point-of-Sale systems with all the leading eCommerce platforms. With our solution, you can track inventory and sales data in nearly real-time. It also enables retailers to offer their customers an omnichannel experience. 24SevenCommerce is headquartered in the US. We also have a development and support office in India. To find out more, visit: https://www.24sevencommerce.com