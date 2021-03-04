AppJetty Rolls Out CommerceXpand – All in One Shopify App

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — Of late, e-retailers have started looking for bundle apps more than standalone apps to optimize business operations. Bundle apps not only help businesses save on budget but also enhance conversion rate and productivity. To keep in line with this latest demand, AppJetty released CommerceeXpand – its all in one Shopify app.

CommerceXpand is a one-stop replacement for several individual standalone apps to take care of different Shopify business operations. It has got various apps to help Shopify retailers to engage and re-engage customers, reduce redundant tasks, and boost the overall profitability.

“We’ve been into Shopify apps for around one year now and have already launched multiple standalone apps. However, we realized that there is a rising need for a versatile bundle app to replace small standalone apps. Thus, we rose to the occasion and came up with CommerceXpand – our collection of some of the best bundle apps for Shopify.”, said Maulik Shah, the CEO.

He further commented, “As of now, it’s got seven apps to help manage business aspects and contribute to revenue and improve browsing experience. We believe that our customers will find our all in one Shopify app useful and like it.”

“People these days try to avoid the hassle of installing and maintaining individual standalone apps for small business functions. They rather search for bundle apps to save budget and time. So here we are with our CommerceXpand – collection of some best bundle apps for Shopify store owners.” said Namita Sheth, the Product Manager (Shopify).

She further added, “In our very first version of CommerceXpand, we are offering seven functionalities through seven apps. There are apps like back-in-store alerts, add-to-cart sticky, abandoned checkout manager, countdown manager to help reduce cart abandonment rates. Besides, we have apps like bulk product manager and product bundles to help increase store revenue with enhanced upselling. Our Image Optimizer ensures that browsing experience of our clients’ customers is seamless. There are several other apps in the pipeline and you are likely to see them soon in the upcoming updates.”

“Our long-term vision is to eliminate the dependency on standalone apps for virtually all business aspects for our Shopify retailers. And I believe we shall achieve that!”, she concluded confidently.

About AppJetty

AppJetty is an ISO-certified company and an official ISV partner of SugarCRM and SuiteCRM and has a team of certified Magento and Odoo developers. Over the last decade, it has made it big in the market of Sugar/Suite CRM and Magento extensions. They expanded to include Shopify apps the last year and have gained a good response from Shopify retailers.

To know more about AppJetty and integrate CommerceXpand with your Shopify store, you can visit the product page.