Asia Pacific Single-cell Analysis Market to Experience Major Revenue Surge due to High growth potential of single-cell sequencing

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the Asia Pacific Single-cell Analysis Market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate segments and subsegments’ market size.

The rising incidence of infectious diseases, increasing pandemics frequency, increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries for complex diseases, growth in stem cell research, and the rising prevalence of cancer are the major factors driving the growth of APAC single-cell analysis market. However, the high cost of single-cell analysis products is a major factor hampering the growth of the single-cell analysis market. Emerging economies such as Japan and China are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the APAC single-cell analysis market.

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Asia Pacific Single-cell Analysis Market by Cell Type (Human, Animal, Microbial), Product (Reagent, Assays, Instruments), Technique (Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR), Application (Cancer, Stemcell, IVF), End User (Academic, Research Labs) – Forecast to 2025”, the APAC single-cell analysis market is projected to reach USD 1,375 million by 2025 from USD 550 million in 2020, at a 20.1% CAGR.

Growth Driver: Increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries for complex diseases;

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are major end users in the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market. Single-cell analysis is carried out in the research and production of all biopharmaceutical products. Growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector across the Asia Pacific region serves as a direct driver for associated markets such as single-cell analysis.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies utilize single-cell analysis products to achieve their clinical research goals. Biopharmaceutical companies focus on developing targeted therapies, especially for the treatment of cancer, complex diseases, and rare genetic disorders.

Opportunity: High growth potential of single-cell sequencing;

Single-cell sequencing (SCS) helps understand the transcriptional stochasticity and cellular heterogeneity in more detail. It assists in the investigation of small groups of differentiating cells and circulating tumor cells. It also demonstrates the heterogeneity of gene expressions, interaction and regulations of gene regulatory networks, characteristics of putative cancer stem cells, gene expression profiles of intracellular compartments, mRNA locations, and allele-specific gene expression. Advancements in single-cell sequencing have improved the detection and analysis of infectious disease outbreaks, antibiotic drug-resistant strains, food-borne pathogens, and microbial diversities in the environment.

The Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market is segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. In 2019, Japan accounted for the largest share of the APAC single-cell analysis market. This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing government initiatives to promote life science research, increasing investments in biotech R&D, and the growing focus on personalized medicine.

The major players operating in this market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland).

Danaher Corporation accounted for the second-largest share of the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market in 2019. The company offers a broad range of products in the single-cell analysis market, including flow cytometers, cell counters, mass spectrometers, reagents, and kits. The company adopts the strategies of product launches and acquisitions. Over the years, Danaher has acquired several players operating in the single-cell analysis market, such as Beckmann Coulter and Molecular Devices.