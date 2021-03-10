MIE Trak Pro: An All-inclusive Software for Manufacturing Firms

Garden Grove, California, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — MIE Trak Pro powered by MIE Solutions is a fully-featured manufacturing ERP software. Got launched in 2007, this manufacturing and production control software holds all mandatory modules and functionalities a manufacturing company looks for. This system streamlines manufacturing processes from end to end.

MIE Trak Pro has received awards like Best ERP Software & High Performer Summer 2020 etc. This clearly indicates that it has achieved customer satisfaction by escalating productivity and quality to a certain level. Besides this software, MIE Solutions also offer some compelling services, which if availed by end users will be much advantageous.

MIE Features

MIE Trak Pro leverages manufacturing phases like handling inventory, quoting process, preparing work orders, conforming quality standards and many others. In addition to this, tools like CRM, project management, SCM, HRM, email integration, and document control management are just to name a few. It doesn’t restrict the clients to make use of the mentioned tools only.

It also offers the option of integrating plugins to enhance the software capabilities. Organized & easy-to-use software interface helps the users in undertaking the tasks proficiently. Working on such a top-notch software provides the organization a competitive edge to fulfill customer demands.

MIE Implementation

There are possibilities when clients don’t grasp the operative procedures of manufacturing ERP systems. The MIE Solutions team doesn’t leave them to operate the system on their own. Our ERP deployment experts walk with clients in implementing the software from beginning till the end. We offer defined strategies and technical support to help our clients with MIE Trak Pro deployment and execution.

Generally, our assistance for implementing the software is a 7-step procedure. We initiate by comprehending organizational workflows and create SOPs. Secondly, we analyze and plan for the need of any additional features. Then, we install the software and make it ready to use by the company’s employees. Subsequently, we add the company’s data into the software. Further to this, we train the workforce, go live support to the organizational members as much as possible.

MIE Training

End user training is of utmost importance to derive maximum benefits from the system. Organizational members must know the ins and outs of software administration. To meet the aim, MIE Solutions offer their on-site and online training session.

Apart from this, they also offer clients to join their training classroom at their facility. End users can also take an advanced training course to gain in-depth information to work on the software adeptly. This all is determined in bringing up quality performance of employees.

MIE Support

MIE Solutions put a lot of effort in acquiring the customer gratification. Considering this aspect, we have made a separate department to extend our support to clients. MIE Solutions Customer Technical Support staff always endeavors and reaches the customers without delay.

It is our competitive edge to not leave our clients abandoned in the hour of need. We keep interacting with them and try our best to facilitate the customers. We were voted no. 1 from G2 crowd in terms of customer support for 2019. This achievement endorses our above-mentioned claim.

MIE Consulting

MIE Solutions consultants are skilled in vanishing the issues clients have related to implementing quality management systems and conformity to ISO standards. Though ERP software for manufacturing has compliance tools, consultants still guide the business professionals thoroughly to comply with the set standards.

That’s how, it becomes easier to adopt and implement the quality standards which in return ensures the products’ quality. In a nutshell, MIE Solutions has much more in store for their clients to support them.

About MIE Solutions, Inc.

MIE Solutions is a leading provider of enterprise-grade and cloud-based software solutions for discrete manufacturers. With its fully integrated, scalable ERP software – MIE Trak Pro, it helps organizations to streamline their business operations, make well-informed, data-led decisions for maximized efficiency and immediate ROI. MIE Solutions uses advanced technologies and also provides services like on-site implementation, product training and full technical support to its clients. Since 2007, the massive success of MIE Solutions has made it expand its horizons in Australia, Mexico, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.