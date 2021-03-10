The Reserve at Clemson Offers Furnished Student Housing

Clemson, South Carolina, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — The Reserve at Clemson is pleased to announce they offer fully furnished off-campus housing for students attending Clemson University. The clean, comfortable complex gives students the enjoyment of off-campus living with easy access to the campus.

The Reserve at Clemson offers two and four bedroom apartment options that are fully furnished with luxury features that make for comfortable off-campus living. Students can choose friends for their roommates or get matched through the roommate match service. The per-person rental rate includes in-unit laundry, Internet access, water and sewer and access to all the community amenities.

Students residing at The Reserve at Clemson will enjoy a variety of amenities within their community, all included in the price of rent. Some of these features include a game room and TV lounge, two resort-style swimming pools, a fitness and weight-training center, basketball court and more. Pets are welcome in the apartments, giving students all the comforts of home while remaining close to the Clemson University campus.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus furnished housing can find out more by visiting The Reserve at Clemson website or by calling 1-864-271-7800.

About The Reserve at Clemson: The Reserve at Clemson is an off-campus apartment complex for students attending Clemson University. It’s convenient location offers easy access to campus, while giving students a sense of independent living. The per-person rental rate includes all of the amenities.

