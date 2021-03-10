NDT and Inspection Market worth $11.7 billion by 2025

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “NDT and Inspection Market with COVID-19 Impact by Technique (Visual Testing, Magnetic Particle, Liquid Penetrant, Eddy-Current, Ultrasonic, Radiographic, Acoustic Emission), Method, Service, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, size is estimated to grow from USD 8.4 billion in 2020 to USD 11.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0%. Stringent government regulations regarding public safety & product quality and continuous advances in electronics, automation, and robotics are among a few major factors driving the NDT and inspection markets growth. The high adoption of IoT devices and rising need to assess aging assets health also propel the development of the NDT and inspection market.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=882

“The ultrasonic testing (UT) technique to hold the largest share of the NDT and inspection market in 2019”

Ultrasonic testing is expected to account for the largest market share in 2019. It is presently the most popular NDT technique owing to its ability to identify defects and determine their severity accurately. Some advanced techniques such as ultrasonic immersion testing and guided-wave ultrasonic testing can also be used for critical applications in the oil & gas and aerospace industries. Ultrasonic testing has evolved considerably over the last few decades and is the most important NDT technique for identifying and quantifying surface and subsurface defects. Ultrasonic NDT inspection can be conducted by using a wide range of methods, a few of which are manual and cost-effective, while others need advanced automated equipment for determining faults in critical applications. This technique can also be deployed to inspect objects that are not easily accessible through direct contact, such as inspecting the piping system buried under the earths surface.

The market for the manufacturing vertical expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The manufacturing sector is expected to be the fastest-growing vertical in the NDT and inspection market from 2020 to 2025. This sector is receiving a boost from emerging markets such as China, India, and South Africa due to their growing manufacturing and industrial base. The NDT and inspection technique is widely used in manufacturing to ensure the integrity of components produced. This technique is primarily employed for preventive maintenance and failure analysis and the post-care of the damages.

North America expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the overall NDT and inspection market by 2025. The rapid growth of automotive, power generation, oil & gas, and aerospace & defense industries in the region are the major reason for the growing adoption of NDT equipment and rising demand for related services in North America.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=882

General Electric (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), MISTRAS Group (US), Nikon Metrology (Belgium), and Ashtead Technology (Scotland), YXLON International (Germany), Sonatest (UK), Zetec, Inc. (US), T.D. Williamson Inc. (US), Bosello High Technology Srl (Italy), Eddyfi (Canada), and Magnaflux (US), Fischer Technology Inc. (US), Cygnus Instruments Ltd. (UK), NDT Global GmBH (Germany), Acuren (US), and LynX Inspection (Canada) are the key players in the market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com