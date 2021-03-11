Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market worth $7.6 billion by 2025

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report dPCR and qPCR market is projected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2025 from USD 4.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2020 and 2025.

The Factors such as the rising incidence of target infectious diseases and genetic disorders; technological advancements in PCR technologies; increasing investments, funds, and grants; increasing use of biomarker profiling for disease diagnostics; and successful completion of the Human Genome Project are driving the growth of this market. However, the high instrument costs—especially that of dPCR—and the technical limitations of PCR have restricted their greater use.

qPCR reagents and consumables accounted for the largest share of qPCR market

Based on products & services, the market is categorized into reagents and consumables, instruments and software & services. The qPCR reagents and consumables segment is expected to command the largest share of the qPCR products & services market in 2020, owing to the factors such as the expanding applications of qPCR (owing to its technological benefits over traditional PCR, such as real-time analysis and reduced analysis time), growing private-public funding for life science research, and the rising number of probe-based multiplex genetic analysis procedures (that require the analysis of low-volume gene samples).

Clinical application segment accounted for the largest share of qPCR market

Based on application, the market is categorized into clinical applications (Infectious Disease Testing, Oncology Testing, Blood Screening, Transplant Diagnostics and Other Clinical Applications), research applications and forensic applications. The clinical applications segment is estimated to dominate the qPCR applications market in 2020. The key factors driving the market growth of cclinical applications segment include the growing usage of qPCR in disease diagnosis, rising incidence of infectious and genetic diseases, and growing public emphasis on early & effective disease diagnosis & treatment.

The hospitals and diagnostic centers is the largest and fastest gowing end user segment of the qPCR market

Based on end users, the dPCR market is segmented into research laboratories and academic institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and diagnostic centers, clinical research organizations (CROs), and forensic laboratories. In 2019, the hospitals and diagnostic centers segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing market availability of qPCR reagents for clinical diagnostic applications, ongoing expansion of healthcare infrastructure across emerging countries, high prevalence of target diseases, and growing awareness among end users related to the benefits offered by qPCR for clinical diagnosis.

North America accounted for the largest share of the dPCR market

North America accounted for the largest share of the dPCR and qPCR market, followed by Europe in 2019. The large share of the North American regional segment can be attributed to the increased adoption of innovative and novel genomic analysis products (including advanced qPCR and dPCR products), availability of R&D funding for genomic research (coupled with the robust research infrastructure in the region), expanding use of PCR techniques in clinical diagnostics & forensics, and early commercialization of qPCR/dPCR products compared to other regions.

The prominent players operating in the dPCR and qPCR market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd. (Switzerland).

