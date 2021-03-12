White Oil Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global White Oil Market is anticipated to reach USD 2.60 billion during the forecast period. White Oil is a colorless petroleum distillate, especially liquid paraffin, used therapeutically and in the plastic and food industries. The factors that propel the growth of the White Oil Market include vertical growth mainly in the developing countries. Global White Oil industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The market may be explored by product type, application, grade type, and geography. The industry may be explored by product type as Naphthenic, light paraffinic, and Heavy paraffinic.

The key applications that could be explored in the white oil industry include Personal care and cosmetics, Polymers, Pharmaceutical, Textiles, Food and beverages, Adhesives, and Others. The “Pharmaceutical” segment led the White Oil Market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024 owing to improved application as a lubricant in pharmaceutical industry instruments, base materials for ointments and oil and others. The White Oil industry could be explored based on grade type as Pharmaceutical, and Industrial.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the white oil industry comprise British Petroleum, Sasol, Sonneborn, Inc., Sinopec Corporation, Seojin Chemical Co., Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Nynas AB, Renkert Oil, Inc., Petro-Canada, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, and Royal Dutch Shell N.V. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. White Oil Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4. White Oil Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5. White Oil Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

