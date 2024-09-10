Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market Growth Driven by Advancements in Technology

The global epilepsy monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 874.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. With rising cases of epilepsy globally, there is a growing demand for effective monitoring solutions. The World Health Organization estimates that around 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy, driving the need for advanced diagnostic and monitoring tools. In the U.S. alone, more than 3 million individuals are estimated to have epilepsy.

Moreover, innovations such as wireless EEG technology and AI-powered data analysis have improved the functionality and accessibility of monitoring devices. These advancements make it easier for healthcare providers to deliver personalized care. In February 2024, Empatica launched EpiMonitor. The wearable epilepsy monitoring solution is designed for adults and children aged 6 and above and offers cutting-edge technology that provides convenience and accuracy in detecting and managing seizures.

The report “Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Wearable Devices, Conventional Devices), By End Use (Neurology Centers, Diagnostic Centers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030” is available now to Grand View Research customers and can also be purchased directly

Increasing awareness about epilepsy and its management has also led to higher adoption rates of monitoring devices. Educational campaigns and support from epilepsy organizations have been instrumental in this trend. Additionally, enhanced healthcare infrastructure in both developed and emerging markets is facilitating better access to advanced epilepsy monitoring devices. Hospitals and clinics are investing in state-of-the-art equipment to offer better patient care.

Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market Report Highlights:

Based on product, conventional devices dominated the market in 2023 due to their ease of use, cost-effectiveness, and accuracy. Conventional epilepsy monitoring devices, such as EEG and vEEG, are affordable and accessible to a broader range of healthcare facilities and patients

Wearable epilepsy monitoring devices use advanced sensors and algorithms to monitor seizure activity, providing patients with valuable insights into their condition. They are also user-friendly and easier to use, making them more appealing to patients with difficulty using traditional monitoring devices

Hospitals & clinics held the largest market share as they provide high-acuity care, which requires advanced monitoring technologies to manage complex medical conditions. These devices help healthcare professionals to quickly identify and respond to changes in the patient’s condition, reducing the risk of complications

The North American market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period. This is driven by the increasing prevalence of epilepsy and the growing demand for non-invasive monitoring solutions in the region. Key companies operating in the region are investing heavily in R&D to improve the accuracy and effectiveness of their devices

Order your free sample copy of “Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market Report 2024 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global epilepsy monitoring devices market based on product, end use, and region:

Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Wearable Devices Conventional Devices



Epilepsy Monitoring Devices End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Neurology Centers Diagnostic Centers



Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America



U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe



Germany UK France Spain Italy Norway Denmark Sweden



Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Thailand

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina

MEA



South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait



List of Key Players in the Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market:

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Medtronic

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Compumedics Limited

Natsu Medical

Cadwell Industries, Inc.

BrainScope Company, Inc.

Seer Medical

Stratus

About Grand View Research:

Grand View Research, Inc. is a market research and consulting company that provides off-the-shelf, customized research reports and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies, ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials, and energy. With a deep-seated understanding of varied business environments, Grand View Research provides strategic objective insights. For more information, visit www.grandviewresearch.com

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com