U.S. Private LTE & 5G Network Market Competitive Landscape, Financial Performance & Forecast

The U.S. Private LTE & 5G Network Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The U.S. private LTE and 5G network market size is estimated to touch USD 5.68 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is projected to grow at 17.0% CAGR over the forecast duration. The report emphasizes on 5G industry regulations, private network use cases, upcoming trend and the LTE networks.

Key Players:

Altiostar

AT&T Inc.

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

T-Systems International GmbH

Growth Drivers:

The report offers market estimation, in-depth analysisand potential customers from major industry verticals such as heavy machinery, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, food & beverages, smart cities, pharmaceuticals and others. Factors such as the advent of industry 4.0, smart cities construction and increasing adoption and integration of IoT applications are driving the market growth.

Industrial automation has gained traction in the United States following the advent of industry 4.0. Smart technologies used in the industries include 5G, Industrial IoT and high-resolution cameras to facilitate various operations. In addition, sensors deployment has been on the rise in manufacturing industries. Thus, above-mentioned factors are estimated to proliferate the demand for high-speed internet connectivity, as a result, projected to supplement U.S. private LTE & 5G network market growth.

The demand for a private network is gaining traction over a public network in various industrial applications owing to enhanced security, low latency, high-speed and reliability. Various end-user industries are already equipped with a private network. With the help of system integrators, they can easily upgrade their network system to 5G at a low cost. 5G technology is projected to transform the way industries are witnessing automation today. However, COVID-19 pandemic is expected to delay the installation of 5G infrastructure, thereby, hindering the market growth to some extent.

Vertical Outlook:

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

Defense

Public Safety

Enterprises & Campus

Public Venues

Mining

Healthcare/Hospitals

Oil & Gas

Retail

Agriculture

Smart Cities

The manufacturing segment is classified into electrical and electronics, automotive, pharmaceuticals, clothing & accessories, heavy machinery and food & beverages. Besides, the transportation & logistics segment accounted for the highest share in the market. Increasing demand for improved and secured transportation is driving the demand for this segment.

