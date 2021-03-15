Veterinary Tables Market: Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis & Forecast 2031

Veterinary tables can be used to move veterinary patients from one place to another by transporting stretcher. They are made for small space area, folding wall-mounted or an anaesthesia mobile surgery table is on demand because it’s a perfect combination of mobility and versatility. Companies manufacture tables for a sterile environment. They are easy to sanitize and resistant to corrosion. They should be easily adjustable according to the position of the patient to avoid any unnecessary stretching or bending.

Advanced veterinary tables are being introduced with a removable rechargeable battery and in-built battery charger for cost-effective power supply. They are designed with several features such as moveable side panels, press & release controls and electric tilts. To give maximum stability and durability to tables, manufactures and veterinary physicians use stainless steel materials. In addition, these tables are available with plenty of drawers, shelves and pail hooks.

Veterinary Tables Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growth in the adoption of pets as well as the availability of reimbursements in countries, such as the U.S. and Europe, are among major factors driving the global veterinary tables market. Technological advancements in tables are also driving the demand for these products in mature markets. Advanced features, such as adjustable tables, hydraulic tables, electric tables and reliable locking casters systems, among others, is encouraging the adoption of advanced veterinary tables by veterinary physicians.

However, issues related to the size, high price, adjustability, their limited flexibility as well as the poor usage of technology in hydrologic or electric tables are some of the biggest challenges for veterinary medical institutes, which are likely to hamper the adoption of these tables. The unavailability of advanced veterinary tables in some of the developing and under-developed countries is also another major restraint of the global veterinary tables market.

Veterinary Tables Market: Segmentation

The veterinary tables market has been segmented on the basis of the component, end user and geography.

Based on by product type, global veterinary tables market is segmented as follows:

Surgical tables

Veterinary exam & procedure tables

Wet tables

Grooming tables

Based on by technology type, the global veterinary tables market is segmented as follows:

Electric

Hydraulic

Mechanical

Based on by modality type, the global veterinary tables market is segmented as follows:

Floor mounted

Wall mounted

Based on end user, the global veterinary tables market is segmented as follows:

Veterinary clinics

Veterinary hospitals

Animal farms

Veterinary Tables Market: Overview

According to American Pet Products Association (APPA) statistics of the U.S., the expenditure of the pet industry increased from $55.72 billion in 2013 to $69.51 billion in 2017, and is expected to increase to $72.13 billion in 2018. Veterinary clinics and hospitals have started services such as grooming, boarding, training, pet sitting, pet exercise and pet walking for fast recovery, and this is increasing the usage of these tables for the grooming of pets.

North America held the largest market share of the veterinary tables market in 2016. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register growth during the forecast period as several companies are working on supplying customised veterinary tables. The availability of tables is very low in emerging markets. The adoption of pets is very high, however, there is limited availability of veterinary treatment as well as limited awareness regarding the same. Small veterinary clinics are still using old and manual tables as they are easily available at cheap prices, which is dangerous, risky and unethical for the staff of clinics. The increasing number of patient visit in veterinary clinics and hospitals is on demand across the globe, which is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the companies investing in the global veterinary tables market.

Veterinary Tables Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, veterinary tables market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. North America, Japan and Europe are expected to exhibit healthy growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The developing countries of Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa regions are likely to gain momentum in late 2020.

Veterinary Tables Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global veterinary tables include Pedigo Products, Inc.; DRE Veterinary; Groomer’s Best; Pet Pro Supply Co.; Vetline; Vets Best Products; TriStar Vet; Midmark Corporation; Shor-Line; Paragon Medical, Inc. and Apexx.

