Spinal Surgery Tables Market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities | Mizuho OSI, Allen Medical Systems, Inc., OPT SurgiSystems S.r.l.

There are various conditions which affects the spinal cord adversely which results into the back pain, adversely affecting the body movement, etc. The spinal conditions such as degenerative disk disease, fractures, scoliosis, spondylolisthesis, spine infection or tumor, etc. results in disturbing the normal functioning of the spinal cord. Most times persons do not require spinal surgery but when the back pain keeps getting worse even after treatment for long duration or if person starts to feel numbness in the limbs which keeps getting worse then only spinal surgery is necessary. There are various types of the spinal surgery such as discectomy, laminectomy, fusion and artificial disks, for these surgeries to carry out spinal positioning becomes very important and hence spinal surgery tables plays an important role. Since spinal surgery is very complex surgery, depending on the surgery type spinal cord needs to be in specific position for long time which can be possible only if spinal surgery tables are designed to do so. According to Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP), the spinal fusion surgeries increased by 70% during 2001 to 2011. There were 287,600 procedures performed in 2001 to 488,300 procedures performed in 2011 in the United States alone, which indicates the increasing trend spinal surgeries.

Spinal Surgery Tables Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing number of spinal injuries expected to drive the growth of the spinal surgery tables market. Increasing prevalence of the degenerative diseases such as stenosis which cannot be reversed with any medication effectively often requires surgery which in turn expected to drive the growth of the spinal surgery tables market. The advanced spinal surgery tables availability allow healthcare professionals to position patient body in manner they want to increase the positive outcome of the surgery driving the growth of the spinal surgery tables market. Increasing research and development around the spinal surgery to cure various nervous system related disorders further expected to drive the growth of the spinal surgery tables market. The high cost of the spinal surgeries may hamper the potential growth of the spinal surgery tables market. Lack of skilled professionals to carry out critical surgeries may hamper the growth of spinal surgery tables market.

Spinal Surgery Tables Market: Segmentation

The global spinal surgery tables market is segmented based on product type, end user and region

By product type, the global spinal surgery tables market is segmented as:

Non-movable spinal surgery tables

Movable spinal surgery tables

By end user, global spinal surgery tables market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Spinal Surgery Tables Market: Overview

The global spinal surgery tables market is expected to experience exponential growth due to increasing number of spinal surgery. By product type, movable spinal surgery tables segment expected to dominate the global spinal surgery tables market. By end user, hospitals expected to dominate the global spinal surgery tables market in terms of revenue due to higher patient footfall and higher convenience.

Spinal Surgery Tables Market: Key Players

The key market players operating in the spinal surgery tables market are: Mizuho OSI, Allen Medical Systems, Inc., OPT SurgiSystems S.r.l., Trumpf Medical, Harbin Howell Medical Apparatus And Instruments Co., Ltd., McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. and others

