Pennstar LLC Business Credit and Funding The Smart Way

Hermitage, Pennsylvania, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — Finance experts are elated as Pennstar LLC has rolled out their much-anticipated Business Finance Suite.

Pennstar has released a first of its kind cash and credit access system which provides business owners easy access to financing options of all kinds for their businesses.

The Business Finance Suite has thousands of financing sources, and more access to money than any other stand-alone system in the world. The finance suite also provides access to the largest supply of financial products that is available today.

“Access to money has always been one of the biggest challenges a business owner faces,” Richard Guilbeau, CEO of Pennstar,

“Through the finance suite entrepreneurs can quickly access the cash and credit they need to grow their business.”

The Business Finance Suite provides unprecedented access to money for business owners. Virtually every type of known legitimate financing source is available through the suite.

Business Credit is one of many funding options available. The Business Finance Suite provides access to the largest database of vendor and revolving account sources who offer business credit, all with no personal guarantee required.

This means business owners can access credit for their business without the personal liability of a personal guarantee.

Plus, business credit is available with no personal credit check. So, even business owners hit hard by the change in economy will still qualify.

“Our clients can easily be approved for well over $50,000 in business credit within their first 6 months using the finance suite. And this credit is with major merchant’s business owners frequently use including companies such as Office Depot, Dell, and Amazon,” says Richard Guilbeau and Pennstar.

Plus, business credit is only one of many financing options available. SBA loans including SBA 7a and 504 loans are available as well. Factoring loans, equipment loans, credit lines, merchant cash advances, 401k financing, securities-based lines of credit, and many more financing options are all available through the Business Finance Suite.

“Now business owners have access to all real cash and credit sources for their business in one place,” says Richard.