Carbon Fiber Coatings Market Forecast Report 2018 – 2028 – Top Key Players Analysis

Carbon Fiber Coatings Market: Definition and Introduction

Carbon fiber coatings are used to coat parts to match a particular body color, or display a clear lacquer so as to protect the coated substrate from UV degradation. The process of application of carbon fiber coatings is a lengthy process that involves the readying of the substrate to be coated with the carbon fiber coating, a process called abrading. This is undertaken manually in the coating preparation area by means of air driven sanders. Prior to the application of carbon fiber coatings, the substrate material is meticulously degreased to eliminate unnoticed particles and agents prior to the coating process. Later, the coating process commences to achieve the required application quality, after which carbon fiber coatings are polished. Carbon fiber coatings have distinct looks, including industrial, textured or charcoal gray. They are highly preferred on account of the aesthetic appeal they provide to the finished products. Besides, they find applications in many industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, domestic appliances and other connections.

Considering the vital applications of carbon fiber coatings across a diverse range of industries, the study of fire barrier sealants global market becomes an important read.

Carbon Fiber Coatings Market: Segmentation

On the basis of the product type, the carbon fiber coatings market has been segmented as:

Short carbon fiber based carbon fiber coating

Long carbon fiber based carbon fiber coating

Continuous carbon fiber based carbon fiber coating

On the basis of the end use industry, the carbon fiber coatings market has been segmented as:

Automotive

Aerospace & defense

Energy (wind turbines)

Chemical

Building & Construction

Other industries

On the basis of the raw material used, the carbon fiber coatings market has been segmented as:

Pan based carbon fiber coatings

Pitch based carbon fiber coatings

Rayon based carbon fiber coatings

Carbon Fiber Coatings Market: Key Trends & Drivers

Automakers have been augmenting the use of lightweight aluminum and carbon fiber so as to achieve superior fuel economy. This has been translating into several changes in the process of treating & painting surfaces; however, the application of carbon fiber coatings is a challenging task. Even though the substrate or panel surface is smooth, there are technical issues with regard to the coating method used. For instance, most of the automotive paint shops deploy electrostatic systems, which run a minor electrical current through the body panel. This generates an electromagnetic charge that attracts the misted paint molecules, thereby creating even coverage coats and a lesser overspray than gravity driven processes. However, in the case of application of carbon fiber coatings, the material is not uniformly conductive. Hence, electrostatic systems could lead to paint clumping on the parts of panels that carry more charge. Furthermore, although carbon fiber coatings provide aesthetic benefits, manufacturers from the automotive industry prefer using continuous fiber to achieve the best possible stiffness to weight ratio and resin transfer molding techniques, which offer the lowest cycle process time. However, these processes are the most problematic to work with when applying the paint layer. These factors could prove to be restraining ones for the growth of the carbon fiber coatings market. Hence, extensive research & development activity by companies manufacturing carbon fiber composites has been in full swing in the recent past to tackle the application issues. For instance, the use of a lower bake could possibly help assuage some of the application, albeit with some unfavorable side effects. However, the ideal way to find a solution to the challenge would be the collaboration of coating experts and substrate engineers to identify the appropriate carbon fiber coatings’ type & ensure the deployment of the relevant coating process.

Carbon Fiber Coatings Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the carbon fiber coatings market include:

BASF SE

Saint Clair Systems

Berlac AG Switzerland

Emerald Coatings

Nippon Carbon Co Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Covestro AG

AVANCO Group

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

Toray Industries, Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

