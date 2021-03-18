Nairobi Online Tour and Travel Agent to Top Attractions Offers

Nairobi, Kenya, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Undoubtedly, Kenya is the best African country for safari experience with lots and lots of wildlife viewing. For a long time Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya, has taken travellers to various destinations within Nairobi and tourist destinations within Kenya, Tanzania and Zanzibar.

The Tour Operator has for years utilised the distributions of International brands to marketer and distribute their tours on commission basis. The distributors had a competitive advantage in that the clients could read and book tours online to the last stage. They will still continue distributing through their online partners.

Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya saw this as an opportunity to exploit and dive into the big ocean of international brands. This challenge has been overcome and now this Online Tour Agency (OTA) and operator have launched their online tours booking platform in collaboration with payment getaway PESAPAL which is verified by VeriSign International. PESAPAL accept credit cards VISA and MASTERCARD and mobile money as well.

‘Delving into the online market is worth the risk, because Nairobi is become the hub for multi-national corporations, we believe we shall make significant strides in terms of sales revenue. Our service delivery remains top-notch and continuous priority as you can read from the trip advisor page and other pages. Just Google Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya’ says Susan the Tourism Manager.