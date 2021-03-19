Yggdrasil and Reflex Gaming Initiate Daring Heists in Desperate Dawgs

Kansas City, Missouri, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — Yggdrasil doesn’t want to go out from the topic of the dangerous world of the Wild West’s reality and has decided to create a new game following this theme. The Desperate Dawgs actions occur in Kansas, where the gang of three troubling dogs sets up something terrible and is robbing banks across Dodge City. The software providers invite you to be a part of the gang and join in their dangerous adventure on the reels to accomplish money heists.

Desperate Dawgs and the Perfect Robbery

The perfect robbery occurs on a five-reel and three-row playground grid with 20 fixed lines for payout. And you are not alone during a base game; daring dogs will appear from time to time, launching bonus features.

The video slot consists of three different bonus features, including Wagon Trail, Bank Buster, and Crime Spree. Each of the bonuses offers unique and generous opportunities for winning. But you need to get a match of three or more of the Wild symbols on the playground field during the base game.

The successful match of three “Chumdance Kid” yellow symbols triggers the Wagon Trail feature. Your objective is to pick a wagon and see what cash prize the wagon can offer to you. The winning pool depends on the amount of these yellow symbols. If you receive 5, you will be rewarded with the most fabulous prize.

The second feature of the video slot – Bunk Buster. It’s necessary to have a match of three “Josey Tails” red symbols to launch the feature. This bonus will dip you into a real robbery adventure, where you need to crack the code and break one of the safes (bronze, silver, or gold). After the success, you will be lucratively rewarded.

And the final feature of the video slot lies in the Crime Spree feature. The bonus trigger is a match of three “Dog Holiday” green symbols. The match will reward you with 10 free spins and an increasing multiplier, which can reach the edge of x30. During this bonus game, the free spins can be retriggered.

This game is the latest mutual development by Yggdrasil and Reflex Gaming in the frame of the YGS Masters program. Stuart McCarthy, Yggdrasil’s Head of Partner Programs, stated that the Desperate Dawgs slot is a fun-filled development with some aspects of the craziest crime capers in the Wild West. Moreover, he added:

“Our partnership with Reflex Gaming is going from strength to strength, and we look forward to more milestones together.”

So, take your chance together with three doggy gangsters and try to rob the video slot. These tries are worth it because the highest possible winning is 133,800 euros.

Source:https://gamblerkey.org/