Biofilms Treatment Market worth USD 2.4 billion by 2025

The rising prevalence of chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds and the increasing incidence of burn injuries are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

The Biofilms Treatment Market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Traumatic and surgical wounds segment accounted for the largest share of the biofilms treatment market in 2019.

Based on the wound type, the biofilms treatment market is segmented into surgical and traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and burns and other open wounds. The surgical and traumatic wounds segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing prevalence of diabetes and the increasing number of surgical procedures performed.

Gauzes and dressings segment to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on product, the biofilms treatment market is segmented into debridement equipment; gauzes and dressings; gels, ointments, and sprays; wipes, pads, and lavage solutions; and grafts and matrices. The gauzes and dressings segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

North America is the largest regional market for biofilms treatment

On the basis of region, the wound biofilm market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the biofilms treatment market. The large share of this market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic wounds, rising healthcare expenditure, the introduction of novel and specialty biofilm management products, and the presence of major market players in this region.

Leading Companies

Smith & Nephew (UK), MiMedx Group Inc. (US), ConvaTec Group plc (UK), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Mölnlycke Healthcare AB (Sweden), Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), and Medline Industries Inc. (US).

Smith and Nephew (UK) is the leading player in the global biofilms treatment market. The company focuses on product launches and acquisitions to increase its share in the biofilms treatment market. Smith and Nephew is a pioneer in advanced wound care and has been in the market for more than 15 years, which provides it with a competitive edge. Also, the company is focusing on increasing its customer base and expanding its reach in untapped emerging markets.

Recent Developments

In May 2020, ConvaTec announced the launch of ConvaMax, which helps in managing highly exuding wounds, including leg ulcers, surgical wounds, and diabetic foot ulcers.

In September 2018, ConvaTec Group received US FDA 510(k) clearance for its AQUACEL Ag Advantage antimicrobial dressings.

