Nonalcoholic Beverage Market PESTEL Analysis, Revenue Drivers Study and Forecast, 2025

The global Nonalcoholic Beverage Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Nonalcoholic Beverage Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.60 trillion by 2025. Nonalcoholic Beverage is also termed as “Virgin drink”. Non-alcoholic beverages contain less than 0.5% alcohol. The factors that drive the growth of the market include increasing awareness among consumers toward proper health and well-being, changing lifestyle, influx of convenience beverages.

Key Players:

The Coca-Cola Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Unilever

Nestlé S.A.

The Kellogg Company

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.

PepsiCo

Reed’s

Jones Soda Co.

Appalachian Brewing Co.

Growth Drivers:

Furthermore, increasing focus on R&D among key players with regards to low or zero-calories drinks is estimated to witness high growth in the years to come.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as strict government rules and regulations related to the ingredients in non-alcoholic beverages and increasing awareness regarding among consumers regarding health hazards such as diabetes resulting out of excessive consumption of non-alcoholic beverages. The market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.8% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Product Outlook:

Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs)

Fruit Beverages

Bottled Waters

Functional Beverages

Sports Drinks

The “Functional beverage” dominated the Beverage Market in 2016 and anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025.

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Supermarkets and general merchandisers

Food Service and Drinking places

Gas Stations and Convenience Stores

Vending Machine Operations

The “Supermarket and Convenience stores” segment dominated the Nonalcoholic Beverage Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. Expanding food and beverage services comprising fast-food joints, full-service restaurants, primary distribution channel, and takeaway outlets, will upsurge the growth of this segment in the forecast period.

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

North America accounted for the major share of the Nonalcoholic Beverage Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing youth population, particularly in emerging countries of Asia Pacific, is the major trend anticipated to alter the drinking pattern in favor of non-alcoholic drinks. The population is actively trying new flavors as refreshing substitutes. This is anticipated to predict healthy growth for the Nonalcoholic beverage market in the forecast period.

