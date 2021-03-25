Automotive Aftermarket will generate new growth opportunities by 2030

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ —

A recent market study published by FMI on the Automotive Aftermarket market includes the ASEAN industry analysis of 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. Our analysts have conducted thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market to obtain growth prospects with maximum precision.

Automotive Aftermarket Market: Segmentation

Visit For Sample>>https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-as-661

By Category Parts Tires Batteries Filters Starters and Alternators Lighting Exhaust components Spark plugs Lubricants Collision body Wear and Tear Parts

Accessories Interior Exterior

Services General automotive repair

Automotive transmission and others By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles By Country Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Thailand

Rest of ASEAN

For any queries linked with the report, ask an analyst >>https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-as-661

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the Automotive Aftermarket, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket market, which will help them understand the basic information about the ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket market. Along with this, comprehensive information about the Automotive Aftermarket and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section explains the ASEAN market value analysis and forecast for the ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket market for the forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year, and incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period.

Buy Report >>https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/661

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis for the ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket market.

Chapter 07 – ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Category

Based on the category, the Automotive Aftermarket market is segmented into parts, accessories, and services. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the Automotive Aftermarket market and market attractiveness analysis based on the category.

Chapter 08 – ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Vehicle Type

This chapter provides details about the ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket market based on the Vehicle Type and has been classified into Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the Vehicle Type.

Chapter 09 – ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Country

This chapter explains how the ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket market will grow across various geographic regions such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, and Rest of ASEAN.

Chapter 10 – Malaysia Automotive Aftermarket Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Malaysia Automotive Aftermarket market. Readers can also find the regional trends, and market growth based on the vehicle type in Malaysia.

Chapter 11 – Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Automotive Aftermarket market in Indonesia. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 12 – Philippines Automotive Aftermarket Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the Automotive Aftermarket market based on category and vehicle type in Philippines are included in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – Singapore Automotive Aftermarket Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the Automotive Aftermarket market in Singapore. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Automotive Aftermarket market in Singapore.

Chapter 14 – Vietnam Automotive Aftermarket Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of Vietnam Automotive Aftermarket market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 15 – Thailand Automotive Aftermarket Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the Automotive Aftermarket market will grow in Thailand during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 16 – Rest of ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Automotive Aftermarket in Rest of ASEAN countries by category and vehicle type.

Chapter 17 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 18 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Automotive Aftermarket market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Delphi Technologies PLC, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Mazda Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Renault SA, ACDelco, Faurecia SA, Magneti Marelli SpA, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., and Bridgestone Corporation, among others.

Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket market report.

Chapter 20 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket market.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com