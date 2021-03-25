Surface Disinfectant Market Worth $3.6 billion – Growing healthcare industry in emerging economies

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ — Surface disinfectants are used to prevent microbial cross-contamination and transmission of microbial infections through surfaces in hospitals, pathology labs, and other patient-related areas. They are also used in research laboratories and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, where human cells are handled and maintained for the purpose of R&D. The growth of this market is primarily driven by the presence of stringent regulations governing their application and usage. Technological advancements in disinfectant types and techniques have also ensured their overall demand among end users.

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Surface Disinfectant Market by Composition (Quaternary Ammonium, Alcohols, Chlorine, Hydrogen Peroxide), Type (Liquids, Sprays, Wipes), Application (Surface, Instrument), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic and Research Labs) – Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025 from USD 3.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2025.

Growth Driver: High prevalence of HAIs;

Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are nosocomial infections that occur during a patient’s stay at hospitals and related facilities and are not observed at the time of admission. These infections include central line-associated bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, hospital-acquired pneumonia, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and Clostridium difficile infections. The incidence of HAIs is mainly dependent on the patient’s immune status, infection control practices, and the prevalence of various infectious agents around the healthcare facility. Due to the direct correlation between the geriatric population, occurrence of chronic diseases, increase in the hospitalization rates, and an increase in the risk of spread of HAIs, growth in this population segment will bolster the demand for surface disinfectants.

Opportunity: Growing healthcare industry in emerging economies;

Emerging economies such as India, Brazil, China, and South Africa provide significant opportunities for players in the surface disinfectants market. According to the IMF, in 2016, these emerging economies accounted for more than 60% of the global GDP. The need for improved healthcare services in these economies is mainly driven by the rapidly increasing aging population and high patient volumes, growing per capita income, and rising awareness.

Geographical View in-detailed: The surface disinfectant market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the surface disinfectants market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed majorly to the high prevalence of HAIs and the presence of stringent infection control regulations in the region.

Global Key Leaders: The major players operating in this market are 3M Group (US), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), The Clorox Company (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK), Diversey, Inc. (US), STERIS plc (US), CarrollCLEAN (US), Metrex Research, LLC. (US), Whiteley Corporation (Australia), GOJO Industries, Inc. (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Pharmax Limited (Canada), PDI Inc. (US), Betco (US), GESCO Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), MEDALKAN (Greece), Ruhof (US), Contec Inc. (US), Cetylite, Inc. (US), Micro-Scientific, LLC (US), Pal International (UK), and BHC, Inc. (US).

3M Group (US) is the largest player in the global surface disinfectants market. The company is one of the leading manufacturers of surface disinfectants. It primarily focuses on innovations and product launches to sustain its leading position in the market. The company recently launched a 3M Curos Stopper Disinfecting Cap to protect the intraluminal vascular access points from contamination. The long-term presence of the company in the market, with its significant presence across major countries, provides it with an additional edge over its competitors. The company also focuses on acquisitions to enhance its presence in the market.