Global Demand of Video Games Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast till 2022

The research report titled “Video Games Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market insights 2017 to 2022” offers broad assessment of key growth dynamics of the global video games market. The analyses assesses the key trends and developments and offers insights into the current opportunities and the promising avenues in various regions.

The report offers insights into detailed estimations and projections of the market and its segments over 2012–2017 and 2017 – 2022, respectively. The in-depth quantitative analysis includes figures on CAGRs, year-over-year (Y-o-Y) growth, and revenue shares of the key regions. The various assessments and forecasts of the video games market span 14 chapters. This is followed by the last four sections covering the research methodology, insight into the primary and secondary sources, and assumptions and acronyms.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The first chapter sheds light on the critical prospect of the video games market and offers a succinct and critical assessment of its key growth dynamics. The section offers insights into the prominent opportunities, key aspects of the overall competitive landscape, and promising avenues in key regions in the video games market.

Chapter 2 – Overview of Video Games Market

The second chapter offers a broad overview of the video games market, which starts with the market definition and its taxonomy. The study offers insights into the Y-o-Y growth of the market during 2012–2022 and the analyses cover supply chain trends and cost structure assessment. The section takes a closer look at the various drivers and restraint and key opportunities in the overall video games market.

Chapter 3 – Game Type of Assessment and Forecasts of Video Games Market

This section offers size and forecasts of the various game types in the video games market. The study offers detailed estimations and projections of these segments by offering revenue and market share based on region. Key types of video games analyzed here are action, adventure, arcade, casual, children’s entertainment, strategy, sports, shooter, role-playing, and racing games.

Chapter 4 – Hardware Assessment and Forecasts of Video Games Market

The chapter takes an incisive look at the prospects of the various hardware in the video games market. The section sheds light on the revenue and market share of hardware segments and compares the figures in different regions. The study offers Y-o-Y growth projections of the hardware segments in the video games market such as hand-held consoles, static consoles, and gaming accessories.

Chapter 5 – Physical Platform Assessment and Forecasts of Video Games Market

This section offers an in-depth insight into the revenue size, market share, and forecast of various types of physical platforms in the video games market. Various types of physical platforms for video games covered here are computer games and console games.

Chapter 6 – Digital Platform Assessment and Forecasts of Video Games Market

This chapter takes a critical look at the outlook and lucrative prospects of various digital platforms in the video games market. Key types of digital platforms for video games analyzed here are personal computer (PC) video games, console games, online games, mobile/tablet games, and handheld video games.

Chapter 7 – Regional Assessment and Forecasts of Video Games Market

This chapter offers a granular assessment of the regional landscape in the global video games market. The section offers analysis of revenue shares contributed by various regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The chapter offers a detailed breakdown of the revenue figures based on game type, hardware, physical platforms, and digital platforms.

Chapter 8 – North America Assessment and Forecasts of Video Games Market

This section analyzes the prospects of various countries in the North America market for video games. Key countries of North America covered here are the U.S. and Canada.

Chapter 9 – Latin America Assessment and Forecasts of Video Games Market

This section takes a closer look at the outlook and opportunities of the key countries of Latin America and their impact on the global video games market. Various countries covered here are Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico.

Chapter 10 – Europe Assessment and Forecasts of Video Games Market

This chapter assesses prospects and demand dynamics of various segments of the video games market across Europe. Key countries of the region analyzed here are U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the Nordics.

Chapter 11 – Japan Assessment and Forecasts of Video Games Market

The report in this section offers an incisive analysis of the trends and opportunities of the Japan video games market. The study also shed light on promising avenues in the region.

Chapter 12 – APEJ Assessment and Forecasts of Video Games Market

This section offers evaluations of the factors influencing the demand dynamics of the APEJ video games market. The analysis includes assessment of emerging opportunities and imminent investments pockets in key countries such as China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 13 – MEA Assessment and Forecasts of Video Games Market

This chapter analyzes regional growth factors of the video games market. It also offers insights into the share and size of the various countries of MEA. Various countries of MEA analyzed here include GCC, South Africa, Nigeria, and Israel.

Chapter 14 – Stakeholder Ecosystem and Competitive Landscape for Video Games Market

The report in this section offers company overview, key developments, and SWOT analysis. The insights cover sales data and key financials of various players in the video games market. Key companies profiled in the report on the global video games market are Activision Blizzards Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp, Sony Corp., Microsoft Corp., Electronic Arts Inc., Ubisoft Entertainment SA., King Digital Entertainment Plc., Supercell Oy, Take Two, Vivendi, Konami, Disney, THQ, and SEGA.

