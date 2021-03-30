Magento 2 Delivery Date Scheduler v2.0 – Powerful and Better

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — AppJetty, Inspired by the great response that Magento 2 Delivery Date Scheduler got and owing to the commitment to providing their customers with state-of-the-art technology, AppJetty has come up with Magento 2 Delivery Date Scheduler Extension’s latest upgrade.

This latest upgrade, 2.0 has some new features in line with customers’ latest demands and the features they seek in a Magento Delivery Date Scheduler. It contains several new features to enhance e-store owners’ customers’ shopping experience and increase profitability. The countdown timer against the products eligible for same-day delivery can help e-store owners attract instant purchases on a given date. The product-level cut-off can help manage deliveries of products in different categories better without missing delivery deadlines.

“We always strive to give our clients the best and latest to help them fulfill their purpose. We observed that Magento 2 Delivery Date Scheduler Extension needed some more enhancements despite being highly popular. This is because our customers expected some more flexible and sales-oriented features in this extension. And here we are with our latest version of Magento 2 Delivery Date Scheduler equipped with features they expect and more.”, said Maulik Shah, the CEO.

Namita Sheth, the Product Owner, commented, “The technology is ever-evolving and has become more futuristic in the field of extensions. We started with the best features in our first launch of Magento 2 Delivery Date Scheduler but as everything requires enhancements with time, it did too. So, we rose to the occasion, analyzed our customers’ requirements, and upgraded it with more features like the exclusion of non-working days from order processing time, pre-selection and display of the default delivery date, and more to increase transparency and sales. We hope and believe that our customers will like these features and find them more valuable as always!”, she exclaimed with a smile.

About AppJetty

AppJetty is an ISO-certified company and an official ISV partner of SugarCRM and SuiteCRM and has a team of certified Magento and Odoo developers. Over the last decade, it’s carved out a niche for itself in the market of Magento and Sugar/Suite CRM extensions.

