Aqua Gym Equipment Market represents a CAGR of 4.3% during the assessment period from 2017 till the year 2022.

As the obesity epidemic has become a worldwide epidemic, there are rising concerns among the consumers to stay fit and healthy. This is the reason why the aqua gym equipment market is boosting throughout the world. Consumers presently are opting for preventive medicine, and hence would like to stay fit and healthy by the means of exercise and this is fuelling the demand of aqua gym equipment throughout the world. Besides, the inherent benefits of aqua gym such as improved cardiovascular stamina, improved muscle strength and flexibility among others is also making aqua gym popular. However, the high cost of setting up an aqua gym is the main restraint of the market.

Moreover, a lack of a proper after sales and service facilities and unavailability of spare parts is also a huge restraint that is restraining the aqua gym market. Besides this, the popularity of other forms of exercises such as yoga and aerobics is also acting as a restraint to the expansion of the aqua gym equipment market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=230

Aqua gym equipment is a type of gym equipment which is used by consumers in water such as swimming pools. There are different types of aqua gym equipment such as treadmills, weights, bikes, elliptical trainers, aqua noodles, dumbbells, steppers, etc. among others.

This Fact.MR report on the global aqua gym equipment market forecasts that the global aqua gym equipment market will touch a value of nearly US$ 1,715 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a moderate CAGR during the assessment period.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Distribution Channel Buyer Type Price-based Aqua Rower Specialty Stores Individual Economy Aqua Strider Online Retail Institution Mid Aqua Twister Sport Stores Promotion Premium AquaAbs Others Super-premium AquaPulldown AquaClimber AquaStepper AquaCycle AquaLift

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here@ https://www.factmr.com/report/aqua-gym-equipment-market/toc

Europe Market Set to Dominate the Global Aqua Gym Equipment Market in Terms of Revenue

The market in Europe is set to dominate the global aqua gym equipment market in terms of value and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the assessment period. Europe aqua gym equipment market is the most attractive market, growing at a moderate CAGR over the assessment period.

Aqua Rower Product Type Segment Poised to Touch a Value of Nearly US$ 225 Mn in 2022

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the aqua rower product type segment is expected to reach a value of nearly US$ 225 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a sluggish CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2022. Aqua rower product type segment is expected to account for more than one-tenth of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022.

Specialty Stores Segment to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% During the Assessment Period

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the specialty stores segment is slated to touch a figure of nearly US$ 437 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a CAGR of 4.3% during the assessment period from 2017 till the year 2022. This segment is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. The specialty stores segment is expected to account for more than one-fourth of the revenue share of the sales channel segment by the year 2017.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global aqua gym equipment market through 2022, which include PlayCore, Inc., Excel Sports Science, Inc., Rothhammer International Inc., Acquapole sas, BECO-Beermann GmbH & Co. KG, Hydro Fit Inc., N-Fox company, Spenco Medical Corporation, HydroWorx International, Inc. and Pentland Group plc.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=230

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates