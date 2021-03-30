Snowmobile Market will record a sluggish CAGR and grow to a value of over US$ 1.6 billion in 2022.

Recent global recession had severely impacted the global snowmobile market as these vehicles are an expensive indulgence that can cost thousands of dollars limiting their appeal to affluent sections of society. Fortunately, there has been a gradual recovery in the snowmobile market in the last decade and this is largely linked to the cautious economic optimism seen in developed countries. This has allowed the youth to take part in recreational sports activities such as snowmobiling that is also increasingly seen as an activity in which the entire family can partake. However, it remains to be seen if the snowmobile market can increase its influence in emerging economies.

A snowmobile, also called a power sled or snow machine, is a vehicle designed to travel on ice or snow. A snowmobile can be easily operated on either surface and does not need a proper trail or road. Snowmobiling was initially a sport that has become a full-fledged sport that people are extremely passionate about.

The Fact.MR report projects that the global snowmobiles market will record a sluggish CAGR and grow to a value of over US$ 1.6 billion in 2022.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type

Seating Capacity Type

Engine Capacity Type

Channel

Entry Level Snowmobile

1 Seater

<500 CC

Sport Stores

Mountain Snowmobile

2 Seater

500 CC – 800 CC

Franchised Stores

Utility Snowmobile

3 Seater

800 CC and Above

Speciality Stores

Crossover Snowmobile

4 Seater

Online

Touring Snowmobile

5 Seater

Trail Performance Snowmobile

6 Seater

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Entry-Level & Mountain Snowmobiles Gain Popularity

The entry-level and mountain snowmobile segment account for more than 2/5th of the snowmobile market by product type.  The entry-level snowmobile segment is anticipated to be worth more than US$ 430 million by the end of the forecast period, making it imperative for key stakeholders in the snowmobile market to target this segment. For companies that specialize in mountain snowmobiles, North America represents the single largest region as it represents more than a third of the snowmobile market and is likely to remain so.

Maximum Sales Potential for 1-, 2-Seater Snowmobiles

Companies actively involved in the snowmobile market may want to focus on 1 and 2 seaters as they have the maximum potential. The 1 seater snowmobile market in North America alone is approx. US$ 117 million at the end of the forecast period. The 2 seater segment is slightly smaller by comparison but a CAGR growth rate equal to the 1 seater segment in the snowmobile market makes it well worth the while of key players.

<500 CC Segment Dominates the Global Snowmobile Market

The <500 CC segment is approaching 70% revenue share of the global snowmobile market by engine capacity type segment in the year 2017. Companies are advised to attack APEJ even though North America is the largest region as the former is on track to record a higher CAGR of 4.3% for the period from 2017 to 2022. The 500CC- 800 CC segment is much smaller and has a revenue share of only 16% of the global snowmobile market.

Competition Analysis

The Fact.MR report has profiled the prominent companies’ active in the snowmobiles market. The companies are Arctic Cat, Polaris Industries, Yamaha Motor Corporation, Bombardier Recreational Products, John Deere GMBH, and Textron.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

